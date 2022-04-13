OWOSSO — The Trojans won their home opener Tuesday, defeating Corunna 7-1.
Ellie Feldpausch remained undefeated at No. 1 singles for Owosso. Feldpausch turned back Ava Champion 6-0, 6-0.
Owosso’s Evelyn Johnson defeated Emma Challender 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2 singles.
Merissa Rowe of Corunna prevailed at No. 3 singles, defeating Jenaya Hill 6-4, 6-1.
Kami Bowles of Owosso was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at fourth singles, defeating Samantha Bruckman.
Owosso swept the doubles action thanks to Olivia Wiley and Elena DeMiguel, 7-5, 6-2 over Amma Bruckman and Naia Smith; Paige Box and Amanda Brainerd, 6-1, 6-0 over Lila Belmer and Katie Richardson; Willow McLaughlin and Hayley Beggs, 6-0, 6-1 over Kyra Middleton and Caty Janicek; and Sophie Voss and Alayna Scripter, 6-2, 6-1 over Sierra Smith and Kenadie Croskey.
Ovid-Elsie 6, Durand 2
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie defeated Durand 6-2 in girls tennis action Tuesday.
The Marauders were victorious at No. 1 through No. 3 singles thanks to Brooklyn Belill, 6-4, 6-0 over Emma Warren; Rylee Lewis, 6-2, 6-0 over Mia Coleman; and Christina Rademacher-Vine, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 over Wynn Carpenter.
Durand’s Julia Burk won at No. 4 singles, topping Beatrice Guerra, 6-1, 6-1.
Three of the four doubles matches went the Marauders. At No. 1 doubles, Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender topped Raegan Taylor and Jillian Reddy 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Marauders Abigail Hills and Hannah Moore defeated Chloe Whitney and Alyssa Fraley at No. 2, 6-4, 6-2.
