OTISVILLE — The Durand Railroaders vented the frustrations built up over three weeks of competitive losses in a 71-6 drubbing of Otisville LakeVille Friday.
The Falcons had absolutely no answers as Durand piled up 450 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 45 team carries.
Senior fullback Gaven Brewer served as the tip of the spear, tallying 115 yards on 10 carries and scoring three times. Fellow senior Hayden Simmons was hot on his heels with three touchdowns and 100 yards of his own on 10 totes.
Carver Purdy chipped in 85 yards on five carries with two TDs. Caden Holbrook also scored twice for the Railroaders.
Defensively the Railroaders forced six turnovers, led by Cameron Bacchus with two interceptions. Braden Kelley added an interception as well, while Holbrook scored on a returned fumble.
The 71 points scored is a school record for Durand breaking the previous record of 68 points scored against Birch Run in 1974. The Railroaders are now 1-3 on the season and return to action against Mt. Morris next week.
PERRY 41, WHITMORE LAKE 12
WHITMORE LAKE — After a goose egg against Fowler last week, the Perry offense made a noisy reappearance Friday, piling up bunches of points in a 41-12 road win over Whitmore Lake.
The Ramblers were led by senior QB Austin Poirier, who produced nearly identical yardage totals through the air and on the ground.
As a passer, Poirier went 6 for 10 for 108 yards. As a runner, he accumulated 103 yards and three scores.
Cameron Doody paced the Perry defense with 10 tackles.
Perry’s record improves to 2-2 with the win. Whitmore Lake remains winless at 0-4.
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 30, MORRICE 24
MORRICE — Morrice fell to 2-2 on the season with an overtime loss to conference foe Portland St. Patrick on Friday, 30-24 in overtime in eight-player gridiron action.
Morrice held a 24-8 lead with 11:53 remaining in the final quarter after a 33-yard touchdown run by Joel Fisher, but the Shamrocks answered with two touchdowns in the final five minutes — including an 8-yard run with nine seconds left — to knot the score. Portland St. Patrick was successful on two-point conversions following both touchdowns.
Fisher was a bright spot for the Orioles in defeat, accounting for two of the team’s three TDs. To go along with his 33-yard scoring run, Fisher added a 72-yard scamper in the second quarter.
He ran for 192 yards total for the Orioles. Morrice’s other touchdown — which gave it an 8-0 lead in the first quarter — came on a 1-yard run from quarterback Wyatt Cartier. Cartier finished with 92 rushing yards on the night.
NEW LOTHROP 39, MT. MORRIS 7
MT. MORRIS — The New Lothrop Hornets took care of business in Mt. Morris Friday, improving to 7-0 all-time vs. the Panthers with a 39-7 victory.
The win improves the Hornets to 3-1 on the year and 1-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Mt. Morris falls to 1-3 and 0-2.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Byron fell to 0-4 on the season with a 77-0 shutout loss to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (3-0) Friday.
The 77 points allowed are a Byron school record, eclipsing the 71 points the Eagles allowed in a shutout loss to Linden in 1967.
