CORUNNA — Lake Fenton defeated Corunna, 5-0, Wednesday despite Paul Galesk’s 19 saves.
The Cavaliers trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Seniors Luke Tuller, Laurent Lanfranconi and Zac Vovcsko were the Corunna standouts in the loss, according to head coach Kyle Gregoricka. The Cavaliers fell to 0-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso 3, Holly 3
HOLLY — Owosso and Holly battled to a 3-3 draw Wednesday according to the Flint Metro League website.
No details were reported.
Both teams are now 1-0-1 in conference play.
