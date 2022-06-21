BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Ovid native Jerry Gunthorpe is headed to Saucon Valley Country Club this week to compete in the U.S. Senior Open.
Gunthorpe’s name was listed in the 156-player field Monday. The 59-year-old earned a spot after finishing as the runner-up in the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur. Gunthorpe also earned exemptions into the next three U.S. Senior Amateurs and the 2022 U.S. Amateur.
The U.S. Senior Open will be played from Thursday to Sunday. Tee times are typically announced on Wednesday.
The U.S. Senior Open is one of the five major championships in senior golf along with The Tradition, the Senior PGA Championship, the Senior Players Championship and the Senior British Open. The tournament is open to players 50 years or older.
The U.S. Senior Open has the highest purse on the PGA Champions Tour, with total prize money totaling $4 million.
