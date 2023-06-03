Cavaliers squander 5-1 lead to drop district semi vs. Lake Fenton, 6-5

Corunna senior pitcher Collin Thompson makes a delivery against Lake Fenton during Saturday’s Division 2 district semifinal at Owosso. The Cavaliers lost 6-5 to the Blue Devils and ended the sason with a 25-6 record.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

OWOSSO — Corunna led 5-1 after the first two innings were in the books but Lake Fenton kept chipping away and eventually sidelined the state-ranked Cavaliers 6-5 here in the Division 2 district baseball semifinals at Owosso’s John Miller Field.

The Blue Devils trailed 5-4 entering the top of the seventh but got back-to-back doubles to tie the game. Carson Haddad then drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with a one-out single.

