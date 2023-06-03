Cavaliers squander 5-1 lead to drop district semi vs. Lake Fenton, 6-5

OWOSSO — Corunna led 5-1 after the first two innings were in the books but Lake Fenton kept chipping away and eventually sidelined the state-ranked Cavaliers 6-5 here in the Division 2 district baseball semifinals at Owosso’s John Miller Field.
The Blue Devils trailed 5-4 entering the top of the seventh but got back-to-back doubles to tie the game. Carson Haddad then drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with a one-out single.
Corunna, ranked No. 13 in the Division 2 state poll conducted by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, took the loss hard. Head coach Chuck Osika said his team played outstanding baseball throughout the year. Osika knew that the district included a mine-field of tough teams including Lake Fenton and No. 4-ranked Flint — which eventually won the district crown beating the Blue Devils 10-0.
“Yeah, we knew it was going to be a tough district and I think it’s one of the toughest districts in D-2,” Osika said. “We just couldn’t find the (strike) zone there for a couple of innings. And that’s not on the umpires, that’s on us. We found the zone all year and that’s what we did all year. The walks kind of came back and got us. It was a special season, 25 wins and I had some individuals with some outstanding seasons — Collin Thompson had a great year and he’s one of the seniors who will be leaving. Colby (Ardelean) set a school record for hits (and stolen bases). It’s kind of a bummer that all we’re leaving with is 25 wins. Lake Fenton is good and they hit the ball well and we didn’t today.”
Corunna chased Lake Fenton starter Carsen Lewis in the first inning. The Cavaliers drew four walks and Braylon Socia tagged a two-run single while Corbin Reed and Parker Isham drove in runs with bases-loaded walks.
Colby Ardelean laced his 100th career hit before stealing second and scoring later in the second inning. Ardelean had three hits in the game including a double, his 101st hit of his career, and set single-season records for hits and stolen bases this season. Logan Vowell had two hits for the Cavaliers.
The Blue Devils eventually chased Thompson in the fourth. Thompson started and worked 3 1/3 innings. He was charged with two runs and two hits with three walks and one hit batsmen.
In the fourth, Vowell came on in relief with Lake Fenton having the bases loaded and one out and trailing 5-2. Vowell then got back-to-back strikeouts to get Corunna out of the jam.
Vowell pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and gave up two runs on three hits.
Braden Andrejack took the loss for the Cavaliers. He worked the final inning and gave up two runs and four hits with one strikeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.