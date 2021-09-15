Ovid-Elsie alum Gage Palus caught the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter, but Adrian College fell 21-14 to Hanover Saturday.
Quarterback Jack Wurzer found Palus on a 29-yard score in with 1:02 to play in the third to tie the score at 14. However, Hanover scored a touchdown with 32 seconds left in the game to record the victory.
Palus finished with two catches for 42 yards.
FOOTBALL
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — SVSU couldn’t hold a 10-0 lead after one quarter and dropped a 28-19 decision Saturday to Bowie State. The loss lowered the Cardinals to 1-1 on the season. SVSU has three area players on the roster this year: Josh Green (Byron), Jayson Tunstall (New Lothrop) and Nick Steinacker (Corunna). None of the three played Saturday.
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Roose made all six of his extra point attempts Saturday as the Comets opened with a 42-23 win over Eureka (Illinois). He missed a 26-yard field goal try in the third quarter.
Trent Devereaux (Chesaning), Hunter Sanderson and Brodie Crim (Perry), Alma College — While he wasn’t listed as the starter, Devereaux saw significant action at quarterback Saturday in a 47-23 win over Manchester (Indiana) University. He completed 3 of 9 passes for 98 yards — all three going for touchdowns — with one interception. Devereaux came on late in the second quarter after starter Joey Fosmore went 3 of 11 for 42 yards.
Crim returned one kickoff for 18 yards. Sanderson make three tackles on defense, one of which was a sack.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — The second-ranked Bulldogs cruised past Ashland 45-19 Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland, the former All-Area Player of the Year, continues to make a big impact in her first season at Northwood. The senior had 16 kills Friday in a 3-1 win over Tiffin, adding three digs. The Timberwolves played three more matches over the weekend; Ferland racked up 18 kills in those contests as Northwood picked up two more wins.
MaKayla Koenig, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Koenig had one kill against the College of DuPage Saturday during a 3-1 loss.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris recorded 25 assists and 10 digs Saturday in a five-set loss to Wisconsin-Green Bay. She added 13 assists and four digs later in the day during a loss to Montana.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferris logged six kills and five blocks Sept. 9 as the Raiders downed Lake Michigan College in three sets. She added five kills, two blocks and a dig in a three-set sweep of Ancilla College Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab finished fifth overall in 22 minutes, 2.2 seconds Saturday at the Detroit Invitational.
Lucas Woodruff, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Woodruff took 21st in 20:41.9 Saturday at the Northwood Invitational. It was his first career race.
Jenna Goodrich and Kaitlyn Hankins, Mott CC (Byron) — The two former Eagles finished 46th and 50th, respectively, at Northwood. Hankins clocked in at 28:06.2 and Goodrich at 30:07.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill finished 80th (28:46.6) at the Warrior Challenge at Wayne State University Friday. It was also O’Neill’s first career race.
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch came in 47th (25:33.9) at Wayne State.
Carson Hersch, Saginaw Valley State (New Lothrop) — Hersch took 61st in 27:01.2 at Wayne State.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz was the top runner the Bulldogs at Wayne State, finishing 24th in 24:38.7.
Alissa Ash, Ferris State (Byron) — Ash took 13th Saturday at the Ferris State Ray Helsing Bulldog Invitational in 22:26.18. The Bulldogs took 10 of the top 13 spots and won the team title.
GOLF
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Lantis tied for 44th with a 24-over 237 (81-78-78) Monday and Tuesday at the South Regional Preview in Davie, Florida.
Zach Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — The Freshman tied for 68th after a 156 (82-74) Saturday and Sunday at the Watrous Intercollegiate in Bay City.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense Sunday as the Golden Grizzlies fell 3-2 to Kent State. She played 56 minutes.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski came on as a first-half sub and logged one shot in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Indiana University East.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams recorded one shot Friday as the Blue Devils fell 7-0 to Taylor University.
