In his Week 1 column, Josh Champlin not-so-subtly took a swipe at me (and Aaron Bodus), calling us “cannon fodder” in the Argus-Press war of Pigskin Picks, while the real competition would be between him, Ryan Weiss and Jerome Murphy. Shots fired.
Well, fast forward to the third week, and this piece of cannon fodder is tied for the lead with the defending and three-time champion Jerome. Meanwhile, Josh sits in fourth place after some, should I say, questionable picks last week, including Owosso over Charlotte and Holton over Perry. Owosso and Holton were demolished in a combined 100-6 tally.
Unlike Josh, who’s in his fifth year doing this and has zero titles to show, this is my first year going for Argus-Press glory. I might be at a disadvantage in local games, but I’ve covered high school football in the Ann Arbor region for three years, and think I know a thing or two about the sport. In spite of the odds, my aim is nothing short of a championship in my rookie season of Pigskin Picks.
Week 3 is a bit of a dull week for the local college teams, as Michigan and MSU both play what legendary basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale would call “Cupcake City” in FBS bottom feeders Hawaii and Akron respectively. The week isn’t entirely bland, as the NFL kicks off tonight with the primetime, star-studded showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams and features several other intriguing contests this week. So, without further ado, here we go.
Owosso at Corunna
Corunna (2-0) comes into this matchup of backyard foes after a thrashing of Fowlerville and a come-from-behind win over Pinckney, a typical playoff participant in recent years. Owosso (1-1) dominated Wyoming Kelloggsville in the opener, but was no match for Charlotte last week. Owosso has one win over Corunna since 2015, and lost to the Cavaliers 49-6 in 2021. Corunna junior QB/DB Wyatt Bower will easily overwhelm the Trojans in this one. Pick: Corunna
Durand at Ovid-Elsie
This is a tough one. Durand (2-0) comes into this matchup on a roll, having little trouble with Laingsburg in the opener and taking down 2021 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference co-champion Montrose in a 56-52 thriller last week. The Railroaders’ offense is averaging 53 points per game so far. Ovid-Elsie, also a 2021 MMAC co-champion, is 1-1 after losing to 2021 Division 5 state semifinalist Portland 36-8 in Week 1 and smothering Byron 55-7 last week. O-E did beat Durand 28-8 on the way to its MMAC crown last year, but Durand running back Gabe Lynn and the Railroaders’ Power T offense will be too much. This one will be close, but Durand will start 3-0 for the second time in three seasons. Pick: Durand
Chesaning at Mt. Morris
Mt. Morris (0-2) comes into Week 3 winless after losing to Bath in its first game and getting thrashed by Clinton 50-13. Chesaning (1-1) eked out a 13-12 win over Bridgeport in its opener before losing to New Lothrop 40-14. The score isn’t quite indicative of the game — Chesaning led in the second quarter against the Hornets before a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown gave New Lothrop a 16-14 lead at halftime. Chesaning will get a road win this week. Pick: Chesaning
Byron at Montrose
This game is the textbook definition of a mismatch, as defending MMAC co-champion Montrose (1-1) hosts a struggling Byron (0-2) team that has two wins in the last two seasons and has been outscored 111-7 so far. Montrose will unleash some anger lingering from its 56-52 loss to Durand last week, and Byron will be the punching bag here. Pick: Montrose
Clarkston Everest
at New Lothrop
Clarkston Everest (1-1) is by no means a slouch, having won no fewer than nine games in each of its last six seasons. The Mountaineers, however, were shut out 27-0 by Montrose in the season opener, giving me doubts as to whether they can go on the road and upset New Lothrop, the No. 1 team in Division 7 in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association poll. New Lothrop beat perennial powerhouse Jackson Lumen Christi 12-7 in the opener and Chesaning 40-14 last week. The Hornets, led by veteran linemen, QB Jack Kulhanek and experienced coach Clint Galvas, will stay undefeated on the quest for a third state championship in five seasons. Pick: New Lothrop
Saranac at Perry
I doubted Perry (2-0) in its opener against Clawson, which it won 24-14, and I’m not going to make that mistake again here. Although short on numbers, Perry is a veteran group with junior dual-threat QB Austin Poirier at the helm. Saranac (0-2), who finished 1-8 last year, is not off to a good start, losing to Erie Mason 50-14 and Dansville 34-19. Oh, and Perry won this matchup 45-7 last year. Pretty straightforward pick here. Pick: Perry
Potterville at Laingsburg
Both these teams are seeking their first win of the season, but Laingsburg has lost to significantly better competition. The Wolfpack fell to Durand and defending Division 7 state champion Pewamo-Westphalia in a close 28-21 decision. Potterville’s two losses are both one-score games — to East Jackson, which was winless in 2021, and Bath, which is 2-0 so far but went just 2-7 last year. The Wolfpack spread attack led by QB Ty Randall will find its footing in this game and get Laingsburg on the board in 2022. Pick: Laingsburg
Coleman at Morrice
Morrice (2-0) head coach Kendall Crockett has turned the Orioles into a powerhouse in eight-man football. Coleman (0-2) is off to a rough start, falling to Blanchard Montabella and Portland St. Patrick, 46-8 and 49-12 respectively. Picking against Morrice, which beat a playoff team from last season in Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 14-8 and Vestaburg 68-14, would be foolish here. Pick: Morrice
Akron at No. 14 MSU (-34.5)
Picking the Spartans (1-0) to cover large spreads seems to be a risky proposition, as demonstrated last week in their 35-13 win (with a 22.5-point spread) over Western Michigan that was a one-score game into the final quarter. Mel Tucker’s team feasted in tight games last season, rarely blowing out opponents. Couple that with a season-ending injury to LB Darius Snow and S Xavier Henderson’s indefinite injury, and the ingredients are here for MSU to once again not cover. Akron, however, was a horrendous 2-10 last season in the Mid-American Conference and needed overtime to beat FCS opponent St. Francis last week. Akron is bad enough that MSU will cover this — barely. Pick: Michigan State 42, Akron 7
Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan (-51.5)
The No. 4 Wolverines (1-0) host what might be the worst FBS team this season in Hawaii (0-2), which lost 63-10 to usual SEC basement dweller Vanderbilt and 49-17 to Western Kentucky. With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy getting his first start with the program, he will be eager to show what he can do in his battle with Cade McNamara and earn the job permanently. Expect Michigan to hang a boatload on the Rainbow Warriors. The new-look Wolverine defense played very well against Colorado State last week, not allowing points until garbage time. Hawaii will be lucky to score in this one. Michigan is facing its largest cover since at least 2005, according to The Action Network’s Bet Labs, but they’ll pull it off. Pick: Michigan 59, Hawai’i 0
Bills (-2.5) at Rams
The defending Super Bowl champions being a home underdog in the next season’s opener? This one made me do a double take. However, Buffalo is the Super Bowl favorite for this season on multiple betting sites and the Bills feature dynamic QB Josh Allen and a loaded defense. This game is pretty much a coin toss, but the X-factor will be Buffalo’s season-long quest for redemption from its last-second collapse to Kansas City that cost a deep postseason run last season. Matthew Stafford and the Rams fall to 5-1 in season openers under head coach Sean McVay. Pick: Bills 27, Rams 24
Eagles (-4.5) at Lions
My dad, who turns 65 this October, insists that half of his white hair is from watching the Lions for more than 50 years. The more things change, the more they tend to stay the same in Detroit. Dan Campbell seems to have instilled fight into this football team, but QB Jalen Hurts’ legs will be the difference on a game-winning drive. Being at Ford Field, this one will be close, and the Eagles won’t cover, but the Lions will find a way to blow the game. Again. Pick: Eagles 21, Lions 17
