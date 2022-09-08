Week 3

In his Week 1 column, Josh Champlin not-so-subtly took a swipe at me (and Aaron Bodus), calling us “cannon fodder” in the Argus-Press war of Pigskin Picks, while the real competition would be between him, Ryan Weiss and Jerome Murphy. Shots fired.

Well, fast forward to the third week, and this piece of cannon fodder is tied for the lead with the defending and three-time champion Jerome. Meanwhile, Josh sits in fourth place after some, should I say, questionable picks last week, including Owosso over Charlotte and Holton over Perry. Owosso and Holton were demolished in a combined 100-6 tally.

