NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop slugger Brady Birchmeier’s record-smashing batting numbers from last season still boggle the mind as a new high school baseball season begins.
As a junior, he set school records for batting average (.595), runs batted in (76), runs scored (72) and home runs (15) in a season.
His RBI total fell seven shy of the MHSAA state record of 83, set by former New York Yankees third-baseman — and more famously, University of Michigan and Dallas Cowboys quarterback — Drew Henson in 1998 for Brighton High School.
Birchmeier was a unanimous choice for Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year in 2021 and captured all-state first team honors. He’ll be playing NCAA Division I ball next spring; he’s currently committed to Bowling Green State.
Not content to merely strike fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers, Birchmeier terrorized hitters as well. The right-hander posted and 11-0 record and a 1.04 ERA, striking out 80.
The wild thing is, he could be even better this year, Hornets head coach Ben Almasy said.
“He could’ve easily had a lot more homers (last year),” Almasy said. “I saw about 10 of his hit off the fence. He’ll have a good year and he’ll be solid. It’s an easy game for him. He plays the game so much and you really don’t have to coach him. Just let him do his thing.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is definitely looking to up his output.
“Hopefully, I’ll hit 20 (home runs) this year — just more than last year,” the senior said. “Hopefully another year of maturity gets those balls over the wall.”
Birchmeier makes for one heck of a cornerstone for Almasy to construct a lineup around, but having the best player around means a lot less in baseball than in other sports. Luckily for Birchmeier, his supporting cast figures to be plenty stout.
Almasy will have to construct a mostly-new starting infield following the graduation of first baseman/pitcher Cam Orr, second baseman Matt Kieffer and third baseman Avery Morse — all of whom earned all-area recognition, with Orr joining Birchmeier as an All-Stater. Regular shortstop Cannan Cromwell remains, and Birchmeier plays all around the infield when he’s not pitching. Cromwell was another 2021 All-Area team member — as are senior center fielder Jordan Belmer and junior corner outfielder Ty Kohlmann.
Belmer batted .468 last season, with 36 hits in 2021. He got on base 50 percent of the time with 30 runs and just one error. Cromwell batted .436 in 2021 with 29 RBIs. He also went 4-1 on the mound. Kohlmann batted .464 with 31 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Beyond them, Almasy expects to have another bumper crop of up-and-comers to plug holes.
“We’ve got some good ones — and we’ve got some good young guys,” Almasy said, naming sophomores Cole Bradshaw (IF), Ty Olsen (P), Caleb Sharpe (IF), Jayden Martinez (P) and Ethan Smith (OF) as newcomers who could possibly contribute.
Roster turnover, however, has seldom stopped the New Lothrop juggernaut. The Hornets have been the area’s unquestioned kings of the diamond for a good long while now, stacking up 30-win seasons with apparent ease. Almasy’s five-year tenure has seen New Lothrop go 173-32-1, which averages out to 34.6 wins per year.
Last year, the Hornets compiled a 31-6 record. They rolled to another Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title at 14-0 — invoking the mercy rule in all of those wins but two — and won Division 3 district and regional crowns. The team advanced Division 3 state quarterfinals before losing 13-2 to Richmond.
Almasy was inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame last summer and has a career record of 556-160-4 between stints at Mt. Morris, Flint Southwestern, Flint Hamady and New Lothrop. He begins his 20th season as a varsity head coach this spring and he says the goals are clear cut.
“Our goals are always the same,” Almasy said. “Do our best in the league, learn from our mistakes with a tough non-league schedule, and prepare to go as far as we can in June.”
Despite the Hornets’ track record, Almasy isn’t prepared to ink his team in at the top of the MMAC standings.
“Chesaning and Durand are always tough, and Mt. Morris has got a nice pitcher,” Almasy said. “I’m not sure what Montrose has, and Byron is much better than what they showed in districts. Byron, you can tell, they are putting things together.”
Cromwell is particularly eager to tussle with Chesaning.
“Chesaning’s got Tyler Sager, who is always a solid pitcher,” he said. “He’s going to Northwood, so we’re ready to face him and we’re all excited about that. That’s always a big rivalry.”
Most of New Lothrop’s key returners predict big things for 2022.
“I think we can make it further than we did last year,” said Birchmeier. “That’s the goal, to make it to East Lansing,” where the state finals are held.
“As a team, always the goal is to get to East Lansing and I think we’ve got a good group of guys to do it this year,” Belmer agreed. “I think we’re really deep this year hitting and I think we’re deeper than we were last year in pitching. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can throw.”
One of those “guys who can throw,” Cromwell concurred with Belmer’s assessment.
“As far as pitching in the league, I feel that we have the most of it,” said Cromwell, who is expected to toe the rubber much more frequently than last year. “We have a lot of solid pitchers who can get us through. We don’t really have any low points in the pitching lineup. We have Brady, me, Jordan and a couple of younger guys. Brady pitches real well, but the rest of us are all real solid too.”
Argus-Press 2022 Baseball Preview
Byron
Last season: 14-13 (8-6 MMAC)
Head coach: Greg Goffee
Key returners: Tyler Hermann, Sr., P; Billy Bailey, Sr., 1B; Trevor Ritter, Jr., C
Outlook: Fourth in the MMAC in 2021, the Eagles will look to continue to make strides in coach Greg Goffee’s second season at the helm. Byron managed to beat every team in the conference last year at least once — with the exception of New Lothrop and Chesaning. The team is hoping for a big year from Tyler Hermann, who was an all-conference performer, throwing 33.2 innings and logging a 2.39 ERA. Billy Bailey, who batted .365 and manned first base, will be another key piece along with Trevor Ritter, who will transition into a new role at catcher. “His new role will have a huge impact on our season,” Goffee said. “Our goals are to compete for a league title and a district title.”
Chesaning
Last season: 19-10-1 (10-4 MMAC)
Head coach: Robert Sager
Key returners: Tyler Sager, Sr., P, 3B; Lucas Powell, Jr., C; Logan Fulk, Jr., OF; Nash Wendling, So., P, 1B; Eli Escamilla, Jr., OF; Dylan James, So., 2B; Keighan Stoddard, So., OF
Key newcomers: Alex Duranso, Sr., OF/OF; Lucas Rumisek, Jr., P, OF; Brady Sager, Fr., IF/P; Max Volk, Fr., IF, OF; Adam Woodcock, Fr, IF, OF
Outlook: The MMAC runner-up in 2021, Chesaning was one of two teams to force the Hornets to play a regulation contest in conference play. The Indians are eager to do better than that this year.
If they manage to, it’s likely that Tyler Sager will be a big reason why. A two-way standout, Sager was an honorable mention All-Stater, compiling a 7-2 pitching record and a 1.60 ERA with three no-hitters and 109 strikeouts — by far the most in the area — and just 11 walks. He also batted a school-record .536 with 37 hits and 29 RBIs. Helping Sager will be 2021 all-area first teamer Logan Fulk. Fulk batted .406 with 41 hits and was a steady infielder.
“Our first team goal is to win the MMAC championship but that will be a challenge because the conference will be very competitive this year and New Lothrop will once again by very solid,” coach Robert Sager said. “Our second team goal is to win the district championship. Our district is also very challenging with New Lothrop and Hemlock, who beat us last year in the district finals.”
Corunna
Last season: 20-16 (8-14 Flint Metro)
Head coach: Chuck Osika
Key returners: Collin Thompson, Jr, IF/P
Key newcomers: Jaden Herrick, Sr., OF/P; Colby Ardelean, Jr., OF/P
Outlook: It might be tough for Corunna — which bounced back from an 8-14 Flint Metro League campaign to win a district title in the playoffs — to repeat its 20-win season of a year ago, as the Cavaliers graduated most of their nucleus. But even with eight seniors missing, ninth-year head coach Chuck Osika still said that, “the goal is to compete for a league title and play in the district championship game.” Of the players Osika has returning, Collin Thompson, a junior, is one of the more notable. He went 5-0 on the mound last season in 392/3 innings.
Durand
Last season: 9-13 overall (5-9 MMAC)
Head coach: Mike Schubart
Key returners: Austin Kelley, Jr.; Carter Boisclair, So.
Outlook: A lower-half MMAC squad last year, finishing sixth, the Railroaders will attempt to inch up the standings under second-year head coach Mike Schubart. Breakout performances from all-MMAC honorable mention players Austin Kelley and Carter Boisclair would help.
Laingsburg
Last season: 13-17-1 (6-7-1 CMAC)
Head coach: Todd Randall
Key returners: Ty Randall, So., P, 1B, SS; Ethan West, Sr., SS, P, C; Nick Regan, Jr., 3B, P; Kyle Thelen, Jr, C; Hayden Johnston, Jr., OF/C; Cooper Wilson, Sr., OF
Key newcomers: Dominic Garcia, Fr., OF/P; Emilio Garcia, Fr., 1B, P, OF; Cam Ballard, So., 2B, P
Outlook: The Wolfpack captured its first district title in three years last season before falling 9-2 to Hemlock in a regional semifinal game. Ty Randall batted .353 a year ago and will lead the way for the Wolfpack.
New Lothrop
Last season: 31-6, (14-0 MMAC)
Head coach: Ben Almasy
Key returners: Brady Birchmeier, Sr., P/IF; Jordan Belmer, Sr., CF; Cannan Cromwell, Sr., P, SS; Ty Kohlmann, Jr., OF; Alex Henige, So., C.
Key newcomers: Cole Bradshaw, So., IF; Ty Olsen, So., P; Caleb Sharpe, So., IF; Jayden Martinez, So., P; Ethan Smith, So., OF.
Outlook: New Lothrop will seek to repeat as MMAC, district and regional champions. The Hornets are led by senior All-Stater Brady Birchmeier, who shattered four school batting records a season ago. Birchmeier, Belmer, Cromwell and Kohlmann give the Hornets four returning All-Area first team players.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 5-27 (4-10 MMAC)
Head coach: Luke Martin
Key returners: Braxton Stenger, Jr., CF; Perrien Rasch, Jr., LF, P; Dominic Wilkinson, P.
Key newcomers: Colin Vieth, Jr., IF, P; Hayden Pontack, Jr., 1B, P; Landon Stoneman, Jr., C, IF, P; Chase Kline, Jr., 3B, P; Jake Bowen, Fr., C, P.; Caven Brooks, So., SS, P; Corbyn Janes, Fr., 3B, P.
Outlook: The Marauders started out 4-2 in the conference play last year — with one of their wins coming against eventual runner-up Chesaning — before dropping every game they played the rest of the way, save a June 1 victory over Ionia. So perhaps second-year coach Luke Martin is right when he says the future is bright for his team. “With the influx of a talented junior class and three underclassmen, I’m hoping to compete with the top teams in the league this year,” Martin said.
Owosso
Last season: 7-19 overall (5-17 Flint Metro)
Head coach: Kevin Moore
Key returners: Jay Tuttle, Jr., C, P; Teddy Worthington, Sr., IF, UT; Zach Evon, Jr., CF, P; Hugh Doyle, Jr., 3B, P; Cody Fields, Sr., OF, P; Corbin Thompson, Jr., SS, P; Reece Klein, Sr., 1B, C; Damon Burdick, Sr., IF, P.
Outlook: Tuttle returns at catcher after hitting .397 with an on-base percentage of .468 and 23 RBIs. He was a second-team All-Flint Metro League player in 2021. Moore said Owosso will seek to make more noise in the revamped Flint Metro League. “We look to be more competitive in the Flint Metro with a core nucleus of returners from last season and a solid pitching staff. The league race should be exciting with the conference moving to two divisions and a three-game series with each opponent.”
Perry
Last season: 15-15-1 (6-12 GLAC)
Head coach: Lonney Norton
Key returners: Jack Lamb, Sr., P, OF, C; Bryce Krupp, Sr., UT, P; Blake Lantis, Sr., P, 3B; Jylon Peek, Jr., P, OF
Outlook: Lamb stole a school-record 40 bases last season for the Ramblers. The All-Area second-teamer also hit .348 with 24 hits while catching and playing the outfield. Peek, another All-Area second-teamer, was a solid pitcher, delivering an earned run average of 1.06 over 422/3 innings. He struck out 66 and walked 26 while batting .299. Krupp and Lantis were honorable mention All-Area players for the Ramblers. Level-ups from them would mean a lot to a Ramblers squad that performed much better in non-league play than in it.
Morrice
Last season: Did not compete
Head coach: Hunter Dennis
Outlook: Out of commission last season, Morrice baseball is back for 2022 under the leadership of new head coach Hunter Dennis, who says his goal is “to try and change the culture and get this program back to what it was in the ’80s.
“Basically, everyone on the team is a newcomer. We have all freshmen and sophomores, with one senior. Looking at the bigger picture, the goal is to coach these young guys up, so when they’re upperclassmen, they can be leaders … and win some titles,” Dennis said.
