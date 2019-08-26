OWOSSO — Laingsburg shut out three opponents to win the Owosso Invitational boys soccer tournament Saturday at Willman Field.
The Wolfpack beat Perry 3-0, Ovid-Elsie 1-0 and the host Trojans 1-0.
Owosso fared 0-3, losing their first game 2-1 to Ovid-Elsie. Tyler Hufnagel scored for Owosso, with the assist going to Hunter Babcock. The Trojans lost 2-1 to Perry, with Isaac DeWeese scoring Owosso’s lone goal.
