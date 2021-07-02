RUSH TWP. — Owosso Country Club member Chris Ross made hole in one on the 122-yard par-3 third hole Thursday en route to a course record 62.
Ross used a pitching wedge for the ace while playing from the back, or black, tees.
In addition to the hole in one, Ross’s round, which tied Nick Gunthorpe’s black tee mark set in 2018, featured an eagle from the fairway on the par-4 18th hole. Ross also used his pitching wedge for that shot.
Ross, a former Eastern Michigan University golfer originally from Dundas, Ontario, also owns the white tee course record with 61. Ross played his record-tying round with OCC members Greg Worthington, Andrew Dymczyk and Jerry Gunthorpe, Nick’s father.
