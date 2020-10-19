DEWITT — Lucas Woodruff of Laingsburg finished 25th at Saturday’s DeWitt Invitational.
Woodruff, a senior, clocked a time of 18 minutes, 37.89 seconds.
Laingsburg finished seventh as a team with 170 points. East Lansing ran first with 19 points. Lansing Catholic took second with 65.
Miguel Ramirez of Laingsburg finished 27th (18:41.43), while Caleb Clark placed 32nd (18:52.48) and Nolan Gregg ran 43rd (19:19.45). Aden Baynes was 47th (20:52.28).
The Laingsburg girls, eighth in the team standings with 219 points, were led by Shaily Baynes (41st, 24:54.84) and Hayleigh Mertens (42nd, 25:03.19). Saige Wurm ran 43rd (25:06.57), Emily Gutzman was 46th (25:56.38) and Danielle Winans was 47th (26:07.25).
