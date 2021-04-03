KALAMAZOO — Wrestlers showed up Friday morning at the Wings Event Center hoping to be the last one standing in their respective weight classes. But at the end of the day, there were many tears shed.
Several area wrestling teams had strong showings in Division 3 and made all-state, including two who had runner-up finishes.
Ovid-Elsie freshman Talan Parsons took second in the state at 103 pounds, starting with three straight wins to reach the final, where he lost a close match to Dundee’s Kade Kluce in a 7-3 decision.
Following the final, Parsons said he was glad to get the experience of competing in a state final and vowed to continue to work hard and come back next year.
“For me, it’s actually kind of cool,” Parsons said. “I mean, I’ve gone all over country to wrestle, in Tulsa (Oklahoma), so I really wasn’t under a lot of pressure here. Just one match short is all it was.”
On the way to the finals, Parsons defeated Mt. Morris’ Noah Bacon 11-3 in four periods, South Haven’s Ronaldo Vergara by pin in 3:13 and Freeland’s Noah Graham in 3:37.
Parsons’ finish was the highest at the state finals by an Ovid-Elsie wrestler since Tommy Zuniga won the 2004 state title at 112 pounds.
Ovid-Elsie senior Brock Holek reached his second consecutive championship match in the 130-pound division, but came up short against Williamston’s Ryker Johnecheck, 6-2. He was understandably upset at not taking a state championship, but reflected upon this season and was grateful he was allowed to compete in the first place.
He said he may pursue wrestling at the college level.
“It’s been pretty difficult with COVID,” Holek said. “Just making way with a short season and all the short notices. It’s honestly just great, and I’m grateful to be able to compete at the end of the day. We didn’t know if we were going to have a season. It’s been a lot different, but for me it’s been a joy.”
Durand also got strong performances from a couple of its other state qualifers as two Railroaders earned all-state honors along with Holek.
Durand’s Ty Fielder, grappling at 119 pounds, had a win in his first match, dropped his second, then finished with two straight wins to grab sixth-place. His final match included a reversal and pin in the last minute of the third period to snatch a win.
Darrin Alward of Durand just missed joining his teammates in earning a place at 135. He lost his first match before reeling off two straight wins. However, he dropped a consolation bracket decision to Williamston’s Luke Mahaney to a fall 2:44 into the contest.
Teammate Cameron Bacchus won his first match at 103 pounds against Richmond’s Emmet Kettel with a quick pin at just 1:17 into the match. He lost his next two matches and didn’t place. Hunter Spaulding, at 189 pounds, had an identical showing, winning his first match before dropping two straight.
Ovid-Elsie’s Cole Workman won his first match, but dropped two straight razor-thin heartbreakers, just missing placing.
Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush, wrestling at 285 pounds, dropped his first match, winning three straight. He was injured before the third-place match and could not compete. He settled for fourth, good enough to be named all-state.
Teammate Connor Everett, at 135 pounds, had a tough outing, losing both matches. Following his second loss, he said was going to work to return next year — and win.
“It was a struggle,” Everett said. “But we made the best of it. I’m ready to come back next year and win it.”
Corunna’s Xavier Anderson won his first match in the 152 pound class, but suffered two straight losses and did not place.
