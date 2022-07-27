Deines hired as new Corunna athletic director

CORUNNA — Corunna High School has found its new athletic director.
And he is a familiar face.
Chris Deines, former athletic director at Ortonville Brandon High School and Durand High School, has been hired as the next Corunna High School athletic director.
Deines, approved at the July 18 Corunna School Board meeting, succeeds Jason Beldyga at Corunna. Beldyga served as Corunna’s athletic director for four years, but is making the transition this fall to become an assistant principal at Elsa Meyer Elementary in Corunna.
Deines was hired as Brandon’s athletic director in 2016 and stepped down earlier this month. He also was AD at Durand from 2012 to 2016 and served as a physical education and health teacher at Durand Middle School for six years. He coached varsity baseball at Durand for six years prior to becoming athletic director.
The 1998 graduate of Greenville High School said he is looking forward to his new job. With Corunna currently installing a turf field at Nick Annese Athletic Field, along with other improvements, electricity is in the air, he said.
“I’m excited to be back, working in Shiawassee County, and to be closer to home,” Deines said. They have an outstanding administrative team, coaching staff and I’ll get to know the teaching staff soon. I’m just excited to be working with them.”
Brandon and Corunna both belong to the Flint Metro League Stars Division, which Deines said is a plus.
“For me, I’m familiar with Corunna,” he said. “I’m familiar with the athletes and the programs.”
Deines still resides in Durand with his wife and their two children. Their daughter is nine years old and their son is six.
“I’m now at a 10-minute commute versus a 40-minute commute, one way from here,” Deines said. “It’s much nicer to be closer to home.”
That said, Deines had nothing but good things to say about Brandon.
“I loved the coaching staff there and I loved the teachers and the administrators over there,” Deines said. “The decision to leave was strictly based around being able to do the same job closer to home.”
Deines competed in football and basketball for four years at Greenville High School, playing baseball for one season.
He earned his bachelor degree from Grand Valley State University, where he was a walk-on for the football team from 1999-2000.
Beldyga said he has nothing but fond memories while looking back at his time as Corunna’s athletic director. But he is also excited about his new position.
“I absolutely loved my four years as athletic director at Corunna,” Beldyga said. “I loved working with our staff, coaches and parents. But the opportunity presented itself to take the next step and that’s why I’m making the move. I’m going to miss a lot of things about the athletic director position. But Chris is going to do an awesome job for our community. He’s well known throughout the state by other ADs. He’s going to take our athletic department to the next level.”
