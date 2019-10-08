BYRON — Byron defeated three nonconference volleyball opponents Monday in a quad meet at Byron.
The Eagles beat Swartz Creek (25-21, 25-13), Imlay City (25-23, 18-25, 15-8) and Flint Carman-Ainsworth (25-14, 25-19) to improve to 15-6-2 on the season.
Sydney Johnson had 17 kills for Byron. Zoe McDowell recorded 39 assists and six aces. Haley Hooley had 22 digs and Allison Glass contributed two blocks.
BYRON def. SWARTZ CREEK
25-21, 25-13
BYRON def. IMLAY CITY
25-23, 18-25, 15-8
BYRON def. CARMAN-AINSWORTH
25-14, 25-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Sydney Johnson 17.
Assists: Byron — Zoe McDowell 39
Blocks: Byron — Allison Glass 2.
Digs: Byron — Haley Hooley 22.
Aces: Byron — McDowell 6.
Records: Byron 15-6-2.
