CORUNNA — Ortonville Brandon finished what it started May 6.
Brandon beat Corunna 16-6 Wednesday, finishing a suspended game from last month to complete the Flint Metro League schedule. The Cavs finished 4-18 in league play. Brandon went 9-11.
Kira Patrick batted 2-for-3 with a home run for Corunna. Makenna Edington batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Bridget Ryon took the loss. She struck out six and walked seven in four innings.
The two teams then played a non-league second game with Brandon winning 19-6. Patrick batted 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kayla Shepard and Gracie Yerian each had two hits.
Addy Henry pitched all seven innings, striking out five and walking one.
Corunna (6-24 overall) will play Fowlerville in Saturday’s Division 2 district tournament at Fowlerville.
Morrice sweeps Byron
BYRON — Morrice swept Byron 13-6 and 17-6 Tuesday to improve to 17-5 overall.
Zora Brewer captured the pitching win in Game 1, allowing four hits over the first 52/3 innings. Brewer struck out 11 and walked three. Abi Beem came on in relief and struck out four while giving up one hit.
Brewer and Sydney Wolff each had three hits for the Orioles. Wolff drove in two runs and joined Brewer with a double. Beem and Kaylea Munro each had two hits.
Jana L’Esperance powered two doubles for Byron. L’Esperance took the pitching loss, allowing 13 hits and nine walks with three strikeouts.
In Game 2, Morrice had seven hits, but also benefitted from 11 walks and six hit batters.
Woff drove in three runs with two hits. Beem had a two-run homer and Brewer swatted two hits and drove in a run.
Beem was the winning pitcher. She worked five innings and gave up nine hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Reese Forgie hit a grand slam for Byron and Anya Wasilenski batted 3-for-3 with a double. Rachel Franks was 2-for-4.
L’Esperance took the pitching loss.
