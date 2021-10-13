DURAND — Durand and LakeVille battled to a 3-3 draw in Tuesday’s regular-season finale.
Evan Burr gave the Railroaders a 2-0 lead by scoring at the 13-minute and 18-minute marks. Noah Fryer assisted on the second goal. The Falcons tied the game at 2 by halftime.
Fryer made it 3-2 off an assist from Caden Rodgers. After LakeVille tied it at 3, Jaxon Smith bounced a potential-game winning shot off the top of the crossbar with 5 seconds left.
