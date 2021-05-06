CHESANING — Chesaning collected 15 hits en route to a 16-1 victory over visiting St. Charles Tuesday.
Andrew Woodcock and Tyler Sager each had three hits for the Indians (7-7-1). Woodcock batted 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Sager doubled three times and drove in three runs. Weston Powell and Nate Marshall each batted 2-for-3 with one RBI. Logan Fulk went 2-for-4.
Nash Wendling started on the mound and earned the win. He pitched three shutout innings, giving up two hits and no runs. He struck out three. Wendling improved to 2-1 his freshman season. Eli Escamilla pitched the fourth inning, allowing one hit and one unearned run. He struck out one.
