No. 3 Marine City holds off Corunna, 21-14

EAST CHINA TWP. — No. 3 Marine City took a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two possessions, but Corunna hung tough in Friday’s Division 5 regional championship game.
Wyatt Bower scored on an 80-yard second-quarter sweep and caught a 30-yard TD pass on fourth down from quarterback Jaden Herrick with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter to trail just 21-14. The Mariners, however, were able to run out the clock in the waning minutes, advancing inside the Cavalier 15 to hang on for a 21-14 victory.
Marine City (12-0), fueled by two touchdown runs from running back Zach Tetler, advanced to the Division 5 state semifinals next week against Portland (10-2). Corunna finished the season 7-5 overall after road playoff wins over Flint Powers Catholic (30-0) and Armada (20-8).
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said his team was able to change the momentum with a big defensive play in the second quarter.
“We got a pick and then it turned some momentum,” Herrick said. “Wyatt Bower had a long touchdown run, which was really good and we played really well. We came out in the second half and we did pretty well, physical. They put one in and we put one in. But ultimately, we just couldn’t get ahead of them.”
The Mariners appeared headed for a runaway win in the first quarter, forcing the Cavaliers to punt on their first possession and then building a two-touchdown lead. Marine City running back Wyatt Walker scored from 1 yard out with 6:46 left in the frame before Tetler added a 9-yard burst with just 39 seconds to go.
Marine City was driving again when Corunna sophomore defensive back Tarick Bower came up with an interception. One play later, twin brother Wyatt burst through on an 80-yard sweep. Luke Tuller’s extra point was good with 7:44 left in the first half.
Corunna was able to thwart the Mariners again in the first half when Corunna got another interception — this time by Wyatt Bower.
“We just did the things we’ve been doing all year defensively,” Herrick said. “We tried to hit them and adjust. They ran the power trap really well and we did a nice job in the second half defending that. Offensively, we changed up a couple of blocking schemes that we did. We were able to drive down the field.”
Marine City led 14-7 in the third quarter when it lined up for a field goal to extend the lead to two possessions, but it was blocked.
Corunna then appeared to be driving for the tying score, but was thwarted by a fumble with 11:40 left.
“We had a tough turnover,” Herrick said. “We were on the 30 and it was third down.”
The Mariners took advantage with 6:46 remaining, going up 21-7 on Tetler’s 4-yard run.
After a short kickoff by the Mariners and a subequent personal foul penalty, Corunna got the ball at the Marine City 30. On fourth down, Herrick found Wyatt Bower open on a post pattern and Tuller’s extra point was good to cut it to 21-14 with 4:55 to go.
Corunna, however, never got the ball back as it burned all three timeouts on Marine City’s final drive. Herrick completed 4 of 8 passes for 46 yards and one TD with no interceptions. Wyatt Bower rushed for 93 yards on three carries and Herrick added for 44 yards on 10 carries. Collin Lavery ran for 18 yards on five rushes.
Wyatt Bower finished with three catches for 40 yards.
Marine City dominated ball possession, with a 68-39 advantage in total plays. The Mariners also led in total yardage, 405-221, and first downs, 21-9. Corunna, however, limited the Mariners offense by forcing the two interceptions.
The Mariners outrushed the Cavs 368-173, with Tetler running for 163 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Marine City quarterback Jeffery Heaslip completed 3 of 7 passes for 37 yards with two interceptions.
Collin Thompson had 16 tackles for Corunna with 11 solo stops. Jaden Edington had 13 tackles with three solos and one tackle for a loss. Wyatt Bower and Wyatt Rosser each had seven tackles.
“It was a pretty darn good season — we had a lot of growth,” Herrick said. “We started with good senior leadership although we played a lot of young guys. We definitely got better every single game. We even got better in this game.”
