LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg turned back Perry 3-1 in Monday’s Division 3 district volleyball quarterfinal at Laingsburg.
Laingsburg won 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20.
The Wolfpack will face Byron in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal. Bath and Dansville square off in the early district semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
No other details were available at press-time.
Chesaning 3, Bridgeport 0
CHESANING — Chesaning swept Bridgeport in a Division 2 district volleyball opener Monday, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14.
Chesaning advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal against Frankenmuth.
No other details on Monday’s match were provided.
Hemlock 3, New Lothrop 2
HEMLOCK — Hemlock outlasted New Lothrop in Monday’s first-round Division 3 district volleyball match, three games to two. The Huskies defeated the Hornets 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10.
Carley Martin totaled 17 kills for New Lothrop. Marissa Rombach added 12 kills, while Madison Wendling had 52 digs and Landon Babinger had 20 assists. Avery Krupp had 26 digs and Grace Osborn contributed 11 assists.
Hemlock plays St. Charles in the district semifinals Wednesday.
Lake Fenton 3, Durand 0
FOWLERVILLE — Lake Fenton swept Durand 3-0 in Monday’s Division 2 district quarterfinal at Fowlerville.
The Blue Devils, led by former Railroaders coach Brent Maynor, collected a 31-29, 25-22, 25-13 victory.
Lake Fenton advanced to face Fowlerville Wednesday in a 7 p.m. district semifinal. Pinckney and Williamston play in the other district semifinal at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.