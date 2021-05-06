CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys track team defeated Owosso 105-30 Wednesday, while the Cavalier girls won 100-28 as both teams finished to 5-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
BOWER STARS
Freshman Tarick Bower was a three-time winner for the Cavalier boys in the 100-meter dash (11.48 seconds) while holding off the second-place challenge of Owosso’s Mason Brecht. Bower also won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and anchored a 400 relay win (45.96) with D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos and Colin Lavery.
“I’d say the highlight was winning the 100 meters,” Bower said. “I’ve been working hard, trying my best and the race felt pretty good.”
Freshman Wyatt Bower, Tarick’s twin brother, won the long jump for the Cavaliers in a season-best 20-31/2, but was injured during the 200 dash. Senior Mason Warner won the 800 run for the Cavaliers in 2:01.02 — a season best — more than 14 seconds faster than his nearest challenger.
“It’s hard trying to get a PR by yourself,” Warner said. “Conditions weren’t the best, but I tried my best to get under (2 minutes). I’m getting close.”
Other solo winners for the Cavaliers were Joaquin Campos (200 dash, 24.43), Luke Tuller (400 dash, 55.69), Logan Roka (1600 run, 5:05.33), Calvin Cody (3,200 run, 12:11.20), Jeremiah Davis (110 hurdles, 16.18), Dante Dunkin (shot put, 43-0) and Dakota Richardson (discus, 106-3).
Owosso got wins from Tyler Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 44.17) and Gavin Holmes (pole vault, 9-0). Both were personal-best efforts. Hufnagel took a tumble after crossing the line but was alright.
“It was exciting and the wind was against us from the start,” Hufnagel said. “Around the curve, it kind of died away. And around that stretch, you’ve got to gun it. You just got to bear down.”
Corunna swept the relays, winning the 800 in 1:38.39 (Davis, Joaquin Campos, Jaden Herrick, Brock Herrick); the 1,600 in 3:50.46 (Nick Strauch, Brett Riley, Johnathon Palin, Tuller); and the 3,200 in 10:43.83 (Xavier Anderson, Conner Jacobs, Grant Kerry, Cody).
Corunna head coach Jeff Sawyer said it was a bittersweet day after Bower hurt his hip in the 200. His status going forward is unknown. Bower is currently the No. 2-ranked long jumper in the Flint Metro League.
“Warner ran one of the best times in the state (in the 800 run),” Sawyer said. “We’re undefeated and we’re in first place in the Flint Metro, obviously. We have a little bit of depth. Between COVID and everything else, it’s just another thing we have to deal with.”
Owosso coach Aaron Gillett said his team delivered some strong performances.
“While it was a loss, there were PR’s left and right with kids in many events,” he said.
Owosso finished 2-3 in Metro League duals.
NAPIER PACES CORUNNA GIRLS
Junior Ashlee Napier placed first in three solo events to lead the Corunna girls. She took the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), the 100 dash (13.69 seconds) and the 200 dash (28.55).
“It was a good day for me,” Napier said. “My PR in the high jump is 4-10 and I’m working toward 5-foot. My favorite event is probably the 200. I feel I can get to my fastest speed and that’s a longer race.”
Corunna senior Evie Wright won the 1,600 run (5:59.46) and 3,200 run (11:24.25). She said she felt good about the win in the 3,200, in which the girls and boys ran together. She and boys winner Calvin Cody were running in a pack with Lilly Evans for much of the race.
“The 2-mile was great, I got to run with Lilly and Calvin for the first mile,” Wright said. “The second mile, I just focused on being consistent.”
Other solo winners for Corunna were Ellie Toney (shot put, 31-4), Lylah Townsend (discus (92-2), Neele’ge’ Sims (long jump, 15-4 3/4) and Makayla Davis (300 hurdles, 1:02.03),
“Our two distance runners, Evie Wright and Lilly Evans, both had a great night,” Corunna girls coach Allen Montgomery said. “Evie is having a great season at this point. She’s looking really, really strong. Lylah won discus and Ellie won the shot put, so those two are pushing each other and that is great to see.”
Evans followed closely behind Wright in both distance runs, clocking times of 6:29.06 and 11:40.84.
Libby Summerland, a freshman, led the way for the Trojans, winning both the 400 dash (1:04.52) and the pole vault (8-6).
“I’m going for 9-3,” Summerland said. “I got up to nine feet, but I just couldn’t make it today. I got close, but the bar just fell when I was turning.”
Claire Agnew of Owosso won the 800 run in 2:52.14 and also placed second in the pole vault at 7-6.
Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw said Agnew was running the 800 for the first time and came through.
“Claire Agnew stepped outside of her comfort zone and ran the 800 just to see what she could do,” Holtsclaw said. “Not only did she run well, she managed to win the event.”
Agnew had some bad luck in the pole vault, however.
“I would have cleared 8 feet today but my pole hit (the bar),” Agnew said.
Navaeh Mishler of the Trojans was also first, holding off the second-place challenge of Corunna’s Jade Evans in the 100 hurdles, 19.36 to 19.66.
Corunna won three relays, winning the 400 in 54.18 seconds; the 800 in 2:00.95 (Kailin Hall, Laurie Platner, Josalyn Stratton, Sims); and the 3,200 in 13:16.52 (Iley Doyle, Tatum Galbavi, Jorja Napier, Hailey Strachan).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.