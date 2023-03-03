LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg capped a perfect 21-0 regular season by trouncing Clio, 63-20, in boys basketball non-conference play Thursday.
The Wolfpack of coach Daniel Morrill celebrated Senior Night as brothers Eli Woodruff and Zander Woodruff scored 19 points apiece. Luke Snyder, a senior like Eli Woodruff, scored eight points.
Clio fell to 4-17 while getting nine points from Robert Diment.
Laingsburg now focuses its attention on district tournament play next week. The Wolfpack, which finished 13-0 in the CMAC this winter, will compete in the Division 3 district at New Lothrop. Laingsburg opens Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. vs. the winner of Monday’s Bath (7-13) vs. Byron (3-17) match-up.
Ovid-Elsie 74,
Eaton Rapids 59
ELSIE — Clay Wittenberg and Logan Thompson each scored 21 points to steer Ovid-Elsie past Eaton Rapids, 74-59, Thursday as the Marauders finished the regular season with a 17-4 record.
Wittenberg added seven rebounds and three assists while Thompson also contributed four rebounds and three steals. Ovid-Elsie’s Braxton Stenger scored 12 points with seven steals and six assists. Tryce Tokar and Tucker Loynes had six points and five points, respectively with Tokar adding four steals.
“It was a tremendous way to send our seniors out with a win on our home floor tonight in our regular season finale,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz. “All seven of them have been an integral part in continuing to build on our tradition, and sustaining the success and standard of the program. We want to thank all of them for all they’ve done for us. We move on to a brand new season tomorrow, and we are looking forward to it.”
Ovid-Elsie will now turn its attention to the Division 3 district at New Lothrop next week. The Marauders will open post-season play Wednesday at 7 p.m. vs. the winner of Monday’s 7 p.m. Perry (8-13) vs. New Lothrop (10-12) game.
New Lothrop 49, MLS 46
SAGINAW — New Lothrop finished 10-12 for the regular season with a 49-46 road victory over Michigan Lutheran Seminary Thursday.
Ty Kohlmann and Jaden Curry both scored 12 points for the Hornets while Ryan Heslip scored 11 and Nick Barnette added seven. Greg Henderson contributed five points for New Lothrop, which opens Division 3 district tournament action at home Monday vs. Perry at 7 p.m.
Alma 60, Chesaning 52
CHESANING — Reese Greenfelder scored a team-best 18 points with four rebounds and two assists but Chesaning fell to Alma, 60-52, in its regular season finale Thursday.
The Indians, now 17-5 overall, got 13 points and two assists from Lucas Powell. Mason Struck and Evan List each scored eight points with Struck pulling down seven rebounds and joining List with three assists. Eli Escamilla had three steals to go with five rebounds and four points.
Chesaning will host a Division 2 district tournament next week and will open post-season play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. vs. Corunna (16-6).
Perry 51, Dansville 50
PERRY — Perry captured a 51-50 victory over Dansville Thursday to improve to 8-13 on the season.
Tristan Krupp spearheaded the winning attack by scoring 17 points.
The Ramblers were also boosted by Joey McGraw-Allen’s nine-point aim.
Perry tips off Division 3 district tournament play Monday at New Lothrop by colliding with the Hornets (10-12) at 7 p.m.
Swartz Creek 55, Owosso 27
SWARTZ CREEK — Senior Andrew Lewis scored 11 points but Swartz Creek downed Owosso, 55-27, Thursday to conclude the Trojans’ regular season campaign.
Jack Lintner scored five points for the Trojans (0-21), who will take on Mt. Morris (11-11) 7 p.m. Monday in a first-round Division 2 district game at Chesaning.
Swartz Creek improved to 8-14.
Charyl Stockwell 65, Byron 63
BYRON — Charyl Stockwell nipped Byron by two points, 65-63, Thursday despite Owen Thomas’ 17 points and Glen L’Esperance’s 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Trevor Ritter added 11 points, 10 rebounds four steals for Byron (3-18).
Reece Arndt scored six points, with 10 rebounds and six steals for the Eagles. Mitchell Morrow contributed eight points, four assists and four rebounds.
Charyl Stockwell improved to 12-8.
Byron will tip off the Division 3 district tournament Monday at 5:30 p.m. vs. Bath (7-13) at New Lothrop High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.