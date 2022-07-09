Which is better, salt or pepper? Who can say? Sure, there are situations in which one is preferable to the other, but, ultimately, they each liven up mealtimes considerably, which is why both have a home on every diner table.
Transposing the question — who’s superior, the solid-gold slugger who can also pitch some, or the no-hitter collector who is no slouch with the stick? Why choose? They both go good on eggs.
Following that logic we have, for the first time since the honor’s inception in 2012, two Argus-Press All-Area Players of the Year in baseball — Brady Birchmeier, of New Lothrop, and Chesaning’s Tyler Sager.
Both Birchmeier and Sager had spectacular senior campaigns for very good teams.
For the second straight year, the brawny Birchmeier led the entire state of Michigan in runs-batted-in with 73.
In the area he ranked first in several other categories — home runs (12), doubles (26), batting average (.554) and on-base percentage (.685).
Simply put, Birchmeier — all 6-feet, 3-inches and 240 pounds of him — knows how to tattoo the ball.
As a pitcher who has had to contend with Birchmeier as a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference rival his whole career, Sager has nothing but respect for his potent bat.
“He hits the ball really hard and he hits it really far,” Sager said.
One of Birchmeier’s most prodigious feats came on May 2, during a doubleheader vs. Montrose. The big righty clubbed four homers in six innings as the Hornets mercied the Rams, 18-3, 23-0. So in the zone was Birchmeier, that he was able to plant one past the fence from the left side of the plate, despite not being a regular switch-hitter.
It can be argued that Birchmeier’s numbers represent only a fraction of what he is capable of, given that he was intentionally walked an astounding 31 times in 2022, per New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy.
For reference, the MLB leader in intentional base-on-balls in 2021 was Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. He was given a free pass 23 times in 151 games. Birchmeier had eight more in 38.
“Even if I was an outsider, I would say Brady is the best ballplayer to ever come out of this area,” Almasy said. “He is easily the best I have ever coached and the best high school hitter I have ever seen. That statement also comes from many coaches who are held in extremely high regard. He is, without a doubt, the most decorated player in our baseball program’s rich history.”
Those decorations include last year’s Argus-Press Player of the Year award — making him the second two-time winner after Grant Steinborn (also of New Lothrop) in 2014 and 2015 — a selection to this year’s MHSAA Division 3 all-state first team, places on the 2022 MaxPreps All-America and the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association dream teams and more records than you can shake a stick at.
So sick was Birchmeier’s stick that he came within millimeters of setting a statewide record, despite playing only three years due to COVID. He came within one of ex-Yankee third baseman and Michigan and Dallas Cowboys QB Drew Henson’s career doubles mark, slapping 67 to Henson’s 68. His career RBI mark of 189 is good for fourth overall — though in this case he’s well behind Henson’s 290.
Birchmeier’s skills have earned him a scholarship to play NCAA Division I ball for Bowling Green State University. That’s rare enough for any player — given that D-I programs only have 11.7 scholarships (some are partial) to hand out on a roster which typically averages 36 players — but for a player like Birchmeier, who primarily plays a non-premium defensive position in first base and bats right-handed (lefties are more highly prized) it’s a singular achievement.
All of the above doesn’t even dip into the fact that Birchmeier threw 35 innings for the Hornets in 2022, going 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA, striking out 60 and walking just eight.
Given all those superlatives, how can anyone tack a “co” onto his POY honors? How can Sager possibly share the stage with him?
Well, no-hitting the competition in six of your starts is a pretty good place to start. Only four of those starts led to MHSAA-approved complete game no-hitters, thanks to the mercy rule (two of them were five-inning no-nos, which count towards MHSAA records, and two were three-innings, which don’t — two were entirely unabbreviated), but one of them — an 8-0 win vs. Ovid-Elsie on April 11 — did see Sager strikeout 20 batters, putting him in an exclusive club along with just 25 other hurlers (one of whom is the ever-present Henson) to be confirmed to do so in a seven-inning game in records dating back over 100 years.
For the season Sager stuck out a Chesaning school-record 137 batters — besting a mark set by Brian Iwen in 1984 — in just 58.2 innings (over two per frame) while walking only seven, giving him a preposterous 19.6-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Sager also broke Iwen’s career K record, finishing with 287. His season ERA of 0.35 puts him in the top 20 all time in MHSAA play.
Also helping Sager’s case in a major way is the fact that his Indians kicked the Hornets out of their customary place atop the MMAC standings thanks to a doubleheader sweep of New Lothrop on May 5 in which Sager authored a four-hit, seven-strikeout, 8-2, complete game victory in the opener and scored the winning run in a 7-6 nightcap walkoff.
Birchmeier was the losing pitcher in the latter game, giving up seven runs on 12 hits in 6.1 innings.
Both of the runs Sager allowed were unearned, giving him a perfect 0.00 ERA vs. MMAC competition.
Chesaning finished MMAC play 15-0. New Lothrop was 14-2.
At 6-feet, 2-inches, Sager has a solid power pitcher’s frame and a fastball that sits in the eighties with room to grow, but the heater is not what defines his game, rather it’s his multiple breaking balls and solid control, said Birchmeier, who has had the chance to observe Sager as both a high school opponent and travel ball teammate from beside and behind the plate.
“He’s got a good slider and a good curveball,” Birchmeier said. “I caught him in one of our (travel) games, and it really showed the four pitches that he has. He’s pretty hard to hit against.”
Sager’s slider coming along was a major factor in his senior-season glow-up. He was still the area’s best pitcher as a junior (7-2, 1.60 ERA, 109 Ks, 11 BBs in 56.2 innings) but he improved significantly by every statistical measure in his swan song.
“He developed the slider this year and that really helped him out,” his coach/father Robert Sager said. “He’s also been working on the change-up. He hasn’t mastered that pitch yet, but the slider really helped. He has a fastball, curveball, slider. The slider gave him that third pitch that he really needed.”
With that kind of arsenal, Sager’s hitting is just icing on the cake … but it’s a rich icing — his .495 batting average was fourth-best in the area behind Birchmeier, Chesaning teammate Nash Wendling and Ovid-Elsie’s Jake Bowen. He had 10 doubles, six triples and two home runs.
Like Birchmeier, Sager was a D3 all-state first team selection. Both competed at the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game on June 20 at Comerica Park, the June 22 Mott College Bruin Club Classic and the North vs. South high school all-star game at Dow Diamond in Midland (where Sager is slated to play college ball for Northwood University) on Thursday.
Given all they’ve shared this year, it’s almost fitting — if undoubtedly disappointing — that they each saw their high school careers end with heartbreaker losses to Hemlock High in the district playoffs. New Lothrop lost 3-2 in the semifinals to finish the season 33-5. Chesaning fell 2-1 in the championship game to wind up at 28-4.
2022 Argus-Press
All-Area Baseball Team
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Tyler Sagaer, Chesaning and Brady Birchmeier, New Lothrop
With super stats and accolades aplenty, Birchmeier could not be denied a second-straight All-Area POY selection.
It goes nicely with his Division 3 first team all-state, MHSBCA Dream Team and MaxPreps All-American selections.
Birchmeier led the state in runs-batted-in (73) for the second straight season while launching 12 home runs, 26 doubles and one triple. He batted .554 with an on-base percentage of .685. He led the area with a slugging percentage of 1.188. Birchmeier ranks second all-time in Michigan for career doubles (67). He also ranks fourth in Michigan for career RBIs (189). He also went 4-1 on the mound with a 1.20 ERA, striking out 60 and walking 8 in 35 innings.
Sager may not be quite as widely feted as Birchmeier, but he also captured first team Division 3 All-State honors with gaudy numbers — a 10-1 record, 0.35 ERA, a school-record 137 strikeouts (in just 58.2 innings) vs. just seven walks, six starts in which he no-hit the opposition (including five consecutively during MMAC play), plus a .495 batting average — and his indispensable role in helping Chesaning to an MMAC title over New Lothrop help close any local POY gap there could have been.
Sager broke four other school records at Chesaning this season, strikeouts in a game (20), strikeouts in a career (287), triples in a season (6) and triples in a career.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Jay Tuttle, Owosso
Tuttle, a unanimous first team Flint Metro League pitcher, posted a 5-1 record with a 0.82 ERA. The junior righthander struck out 67 and walked 17 in 42 2/3 innings. He permitted just five earned runs all season and also captured all-district honors.
Cannan Cromwell
New Lothrop
The senior compiled an 8-0 record with a 0.72 earned run average over 39 innings. Cromwell struck out 44 and walked seven. Cromwell was named to the MMAC first team unit. He went 4-0 in league play with 32 strikeouts and one walk.
Cromwell could have just as easily merited all-area notice as a position player. New Lothrop’s primary shortstop, he batted .465 with 11 doubles and 39 RBI.
Position Players
Ty Randall
Laingsburg, SS/P
The sophomore captured second team all-state honors as an infielder in Division 3. Also a first-team all-CMAC player, Randall batted .432 with an on-base percentage of .514, He lined 41 hits with seven doubles, two triples and 24 RBI. Like New Lothrop’s Cromwell, he could have made this team in two places. He was the Wolfpack ace, going 7-3 with a 0.73 ERA, striking out 97 and walking 25 in 57.2 innings.
Jordan Belmer
New Lothrop, UT
The senior captured second team All-State honors in Division 3 as a utility player. Plugging whatever gaps the Hornets had, Belmer played outfield, infield and was an important pitcher for the Hornets.
A speed demon, Belmer batted .477 and led the area with 60 stolen bases in 61 attempts. He had a nicely symmetrical 51 runs scored and batted-in. Belmer laced nine doubles and three triples. On the mound he was, 6-1 pitching with a 2.92 earned run average.
Nash Wendling
Chesaning, 1B/P
The sophomore batted .538 on the season — second in the area, behind Birchmeier — with an on-base percentage of .592. Wendling had 57 hits with 16 doubles and 39 RBI. He captured first-team all-MMAC, all-district and all-region accolades. Perhaps most impressively, he struck out just twice all season.
Wendling was also a core member of the Indians’ rotation, tossing 34.1 innings with 41 strikeouts against 11 walks, finishing with a 1.84 ERA.
Jake Bowen
Ovid-Elsie, C/1B
Only a freshman, Bowen burst onto the scene to tie the Ovid-Elsie single-season batting average record with a .506 mark. He posted an on-base percentage of .581, tagging 10 doubles, one triple and driving in 31 runs. He was a first-team All-MMAC, all-district and all-region selection.
Ty Kohlmann
New Lothrop, OF
Kohlmann batted .411 with 44 hits and scored 67 runs. The junior had an on-base percentage of .570 thanks to an excellent eye — he drew 42 walks. Kohlmann had six doubles, three triples and 23 RBI. Kohlmann was a first-teamer in the MMAC and also captured all-district honors.
Zach Evon
Owosso, CF
The Trojan junior batted .462 with eight doubles and was a unanimous first-team all-Flint Metro League player. Evon had 36 hits and drew 17 walks.
Grayson Orr
New Lothrop, C
Orr, a junior catcher, posted a batting average of .436. He garnered first-team all-MMAC recognition as well as all-district and all-region honors. Orr laced 44 hits with 17 doubles, 37 RBI and two homer runs.
Corbin Thompson
Owosso, SS
Another unanimous first-teamer in the Flint Metro League Stars Division for the Trojans, Thompson batted .421 with 32 hits, four doubles and 19 RBIs. He was also named to the all-district squad.
Blake Lantis
Perry, 3B/P
The senior third baseman/pitcher batted .359 and set a school record with 13 doubles. He laced 37 hits and drove in 23 runs.
Lantis was a workhorse on the mound. His 65.1 innings pitched were the most in the area, and his 88 Ks are another Perry best. Not blessed with much run support, his 2.89 ERA led to a 3-6 record.
Jack Lamb
Perry, CF/1B
Lamb made his biggest contribution with his legs, setting a Rambler record with 53 stolen bases and playing a sterling center field, committing just two errors. The senior batted .303 with 27 hits and 35 runs scored.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Corbyn Janes, Ovid-Elsie
Janes posted a 5-3 won-loss record with one save. In 47 innings, he struck out 50 and walked 20 with an ERA of 2.23. Janes doubled as a third baseman and batted .315 with an on-base percentage of .414.
Tyler Hermann, Byron
Hermann, a senior righthander, posted a 5-0 record with two saves. In 34 innings, Hermann struck out 41 and walked eight. He posted an earned run average of 4.32 and was an all-MMAC second-team and all-district selection.
Position Players
Eli Escamilla
Chesaning, OF
The junior batted .349 with an on-base percentage of .467. He drove in 32 runs and scored 30 with six doubles and two triples. The first-team MMAC all-star finished with 30 hits and 19 stolen bases. He was also an all-district selection.
Matt Johnson
Byron, OF
The senior outfielder batted .391 for the Eagles with 27 hits including four doubles. Johnson drove in 32 runs and captured all-MMAC second-team and all-district honors.
Colby Ardelean
Corunna, OF
The junior led the Cavaliers with a .342 batting average, rapping 38 hits plating 26. Ardelean was a second-team all-Flint Metro League Stars Division selection.
Austin Kelley
Durand, P/C
Kelley, an all-region at large player, batted .390 for the season with 12 steals. The junior also captured All-District and all-MMAC recognition.
Hugh Doyle
Owosso, 3B
The junior batted .345 with six doubles, two triples and one homer. He was voted to the Flint Metro League Stars Division second-team unit and was named to the all-district squad.
Brady Sager
Chesaning, IF
The freshman batted .340 with 32 hits including five doubles. Sager, an all-MMAC, all-Region and all-District player, delivered an on-base percentage of .423. He scored 29 runs with 18 stolen bases.
Lucas Powell,
Chesaning, C
Powell, a junior, batted .360 with 36 hits including six doubles and two triples. He drove in 28 runs and drew 19 walks. He had an on-base percentage of .458.
Joel Fisher
Morrice, 3B/P
Fisher batted .400 with an on-base percentage of .652. He also stole 20 bases in as many attempts. He was a first-team selection in the GAC Blue Division.
Jylon Peek
Perry, OF/P
Peek batted .302 with 29 hits including nine doubles. He also delivered three pitching wins while racking up 82 strikeouts, though his ERA was a rough 5.82.
HONORABLE MENTION
Teddy Martinez, New Lothrop
Alex Henige, New Lothrop
Brayden Kelley, Durand
Logan Fulk, Chesaning
Billy Bailey, Byron
Troy Bedell, Byron
Caleb Joslin, Byron
Cody Fields, Owosso
Ethan West, Laingsburg
Nick Regan, Laingsburg
Collin Thompson, Corunna
Braden Andrejack, Corunna
Wyatt Cartier, Morrice
