OWOSSO — The first few minutes proved costly for Owosso’s boys basketball team Tuesday.
Visiting Fenton broke out of the blocks fast, building an 18-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The Trojans fought back to within 28-22 at halftime and 32-30 by the end of the third, but the Tigers pulled away in the fourth for a 67-56 victory.
Senior guard Eddie Mishler scored a team-high 18 points with six rebounds for Owosso. The Trojans buried nine 3-pointers, including four from Mishler, but fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Fenton (1-1, 1-1 Flint Metro) enjoyed a 10-point advantage at the free-throw line, making 19 of 29 free throw attempts. Owosso went 9-for-14.
Trojans coach Dave Owens said his team did not come out strong in the first quarter and it proved to be the difference.
“They were playing three steps faster than we were,” he said. “We were playing catch-up the entire time. Basketball in high school is a 32-minute game and we played about 22 minutes tonight.”
Addison McIntosh and Alec Kussro each scored 18 points for the Tigers. Trent DeGayner scored 11 points and made eight of eight free throws in the final quarter.
Mishler shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range, three of which came in the third quarter. He scored 11 points in the third.
Owosso’s Kaleb Anderson, a senior forward, scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half. Jay Tuttle added 11 points and Hunter Blaha grabbed 12 rebounds. Both Tuttle and Blaha had three assists.
Owens said Owosso shot the ball better Tuesday than it had on Friday during a 67-29 loss to Goodrich.
“Honestly we executed fairly well Friday night and we got some pretty good execution tonight and we got the same looks tonight that we got on Friday night and we made a few more shots,” Owens said. “I thought Eddie was ready to shoot and he built a little more confidence in his game tonight. That’s what we’ve got to get from him every game. Kaleb played well and he just got in foul trouble and that hurt. I thought Wyatt Leland came off the bench and brought a lot of energy.”
Misher’s baseline 3-pointer cut the Fenton lead to 32-30 early in the third quarter and after the Tigers went up by four, Mishler again hit a trey to make it 34-33. McIntosh answered with a 3-pointer of his own and DeGayner padded the Fenton lead to 40-35.
Tuttle’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter again brought Owosso back to within three, 47-44, but it could get no closer.
“Their free throws and our fouls hurt us — having a couple of our better players on the bench,” Mishler said. “But we definitely fought a lot harder tonight.”
Anderson said it was a lesson to be learned.
“I feel like we have to take accountability when our team gets off to a slow start,” Anderson said. “It led to just a lack of mental effort. In the first quarter we dug ourselves a hole.”
FENTON 67, OWOSSO 56
FENTON (1-1, 1-1 FLINT METRO): Trent DeGayner 1 8-8 11, Addison McIntosh 6 3-4 18, J.P. Mcardle 1 0-0 2, Luke Curran 3 0-3 6, Alec Kussro 6 4-6 18, Gavin Shepherd 0 1-4 1, Braden Moore 3 1-1 7, Lucas Claiborne 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 19-29 67.
OWOSSO (0-2, 0-2 FLINT METRO): Taylor Lamrouex 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Anderson 6 1-1 15, Hunter Blaha 2 1-3 5, Eddie Mishler 7 0-0 18, Jay Tuttle 3 2-2 11, Michael Porubsky 0 0-0 0, Charles Poag 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Leland 0 4-6 4. Totals: 19 9-14 56.
Fenton 18 10 19 20 — 67
Owosso 7 15 19 15 — 56
3-Point Goals: Owosso 9 (Mishler 4, Tuttle 3, Anderson 2). Fenton 6 (McIntosh 3, Kussro 2, DeGayner 1). Rebounds: Owosso (Blaha 12, Mishler 6). Assists: Owosso (Hunter Blaha 3, Jay Tuttle 3).
