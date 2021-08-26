DURAND — John Webb is Durand’s new head coach and he plans to continue the Railroaders’ smashmouth style of football.
Webb, a 2001 Durand graduate, is a familiar face for the Railroaders. He was a three-time All-State wrestler and three-time all-conference football player. Webb has been a varsity assistant for the past four years, including the last two as defensive coordinator. He was also a varsity volunteer assistant under Bryan Carpenter in 2007 and 2008 and coached at the middle school for five years.
Webb plans to continue the winning ways built by former coach Rick Winbigler, who left to become the new head coach at Petoskey after three years in the Railroad City. Winbigler fared 14-13 from 2018-20, taking over a program that went 0-9 in 2017 and successfully changing the culture. Durand went 5-3 in 2020 and had a 50-0 playoff win over Detroit Northwestern before bowing out to Detroit Edison 28-26. Winbigler also led Durand to the playoffs in 2019, when the team went 5-5 and lost 57-20 to Montrose in the playoffs.
“I definitely have some new ideas,” Webb said. “Coach ‘Win’ came in at a time where we had really struggled as a football program. We were coming off an 0-9 season where we only scored 21 points and the following year we went 4-5 and, you know, started to see the turn.”
Webb said Durand, which is aided by a big and strong offensive line and a fleet of talented runners, will be bringing back the full house T offensive system that utilizes three running backs. Last year, Durand ran a split zone offense.
“Two years ago we ran the T and this senior group ran it as freshman,” Webb said. “And they were very, very good at it. And with this big offensive line and with the trio of backs we have — we actually have four really good backs that I fully feel comfortable handing the ball to — the offense allows us to get it to everyone. And also Austin Kelley, our quarterback, will be able to run in that offense.”
Durand graduated some very good runners and receivers in Brock Holek and Tyler Purdy — along with some stellar offensive linemen like Hunter Spaulding and Evan Egan.
But Webb said Durand still has some fine offensive linemen to build its offense around. That includes junior right tackle Dylan McDonald (6-5, 330) — who has gotten some Division I attention; junior right guard Tyler Cesar (6-0, 255), senior left guard Ethan Coburn (5-10, 200), junior left tackle James Dinaj (5-11, 240) and senior center Tristan Spaulding (6-1, 215).
“We have some big strong kids who have worked hard in the weight room all summer,” Webb said. “This group, especially the junior class, has kind of taken over the school really in athletics. They’ve taken over, football, wrestling and basketball.”
McDonald said he has gotten bigger and stronger.
“I’ve really been focusing on strength and explosiveness for sure,” McDonald said. “We want to go two or three games into the playoffs this year.”
Cesar said the offensive line is getting better and better each day.
“I feel good about the offensive line — we’re young, we have three juniors — and we’re big, too, so that helps a lot compared to last year,” Cesar said. “Overall we’re a good team. We’re mostly juniors.”
The starting tight ends will be Ryan Bartholomew, a 6-1, 195-pound senior, and Mason Pancheck, a 6-0, 185-pound junior.
Webb said running the football will be a priority, but Kelley is more than capable of passing.
“Austin (Kelley) can really throw the football,” Webb said. “He’s a smart kid. We’ve known he was going to be quarterback on the varsity since he was probably in the fifth grade. So we’d be silly not to utilize his strengths. He does throw it really well, but our bread and butter is going to be running right at people.”
The backfield is comprised of junior running back Gabe Lynn and Charlie Rawlins and junior fullback Darrin Alward.
“We have some talented running backs, but they haven’t been ‘the guy’ on the varsity yet — they are very talented though,” Webb said. “Gabe Lynn was a first team all-conference basketball player as a sophomore. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s got a chance to be an absolute stud. Darrin Alward, who is a great wrestler, and just a tough, tough kid. Really good running back and played in the playoff game and rushed for more than 100 yards.
Charlie Rawlins is another junior who is an explosive player that played slot receiver last year and will transition into carrying the ball. He’ll also play slot receiver again.”
When Durand does throw, one receiver to watch for is junior Alex Bruni.
“Alex Bruni has had an outstanding summer,” Webb said. “He’s really an explosive athlete.”
Durand’s 4-3 defense will be headed up by outside linebacker Evan Samson, a 6-3, 190-pound junior who was all-league in 2020.
“Evan Samson, he just missed out on being a state high jump champion as a sophomore,” Webb said. “He has great length and great explosion. Maybe the fastest kid on the team.”
The projected starting noseguard is Mason Wells, with McDonald and Cesar stationed as defensive ends. The starting inside linebackers are Wyatt Campbell and Carter Boisclair, with Samson and Bryce Benford slated for the outside linebacker posts.
Boisclair was named to the all-conference squad as a sophomore.
“Carter is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever been around,” Webb said.
Webb said Bartholomew, an all-conference cornerback last fall, will be moving to free safety.
“He’s a big kid and he’s tough and he’s a tackler,” Webb said.
Juniors Ty Fielder and Colin Randall, will be the starting cornerbacks. Ryan Tolene, a junior, will play strong safety.
