DURAND — Chesaning senior pitcher Tyler Sager was again overpowering Monday, leading the Indians to a sweep of Durand.
Sager toed the rubber in Chesaning’s 19-0 mercy-rule in three innings over Durand. Sager did not allow a hit, recording all nine outs by strikeout while hitting two batters. Sager now stands 4-0 for the season.
Chesaning scored nine runs in the top of the first and added 10 more in the third inning.
Nash Wendling batted 3-for-3 for Chesaning (10-1-1 overall and 6-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), driving in four runs and scoring three times. Eli Escamilla also batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored three times. Sager went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Chesaning won the second game, 15-2. Wendling got the win, pitching a two-hitter over six innings. He struck out eight and walked four and also improved to 4-0. Logan Fulk came in for relief in the seventh and got one strikeout and allowed no hits.
Lucas Powell drove in three runs for Chesaning while batting 2-for-5. Sager and Escamilla each stroked two hits and drove in two runs. Fulk also tagged two hits with one RBI.
Both Chesaning and New Lothrop are unbeaten in the MMAC and are scheduled to lock horns May 19 in Chesaning.
The Indians were coming off a win and a tie against Merrill. Chesaning won the first game, 4-2. Fulk got the win in relief and Sager earned the save. Powell, Wendling and Keighan Stoddard all had two hits for the Indians.
The teams played to a 12-12 draw in Game 2. Powell, Wendling and Brady Sager all had two hits for Chesaning with Wendling driving in three runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Clio 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Clio defeated Corunna, 8-0, Tuesday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
The Cavaliers trailed 5-0 at halftime.
Olivia Karanja recorded 12 saves in the loss. The Mustangs improved to 5-0 in the Flint Metro League, while Corunna fell to 0-7 in league play.
