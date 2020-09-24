OWOSSO — Clio’s serving and attacking proved too tough for Owosso to handle Wednesday as the visiting Mustangs swept the Trojans 25-17, 25-9, 25-13.
Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said the Trojans’ consistency and confidence displayed in Monday’s sweep of Flint Carman-Ainsworth were lacking during Wednesday’s loss.
“We’re an extremely young team — we have nine underclassmen,” Fitzpatrick said. “So we play a match on Monday night where we play great. Then we come out here tonight and we look really bad. They got the tip on us early and we didn’t have the defense there to cover it. And then the second set, our defense just fell apart.”
Fitzpatrick said Clio is one of the better teams in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Owosso fell to 0-2 in the league and 1-5 overall. Clio improved to 2-1 in the Metro, one game behind front-running Goodrich (3-0).
“I’m looking forward to playing them at their place. They are going to be one of the top two or three teams in the conference,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and go back to work and take a look at the film.”
Owosso sophomore middle hitter Kendall Ihm finished with four kills and three blocks, while freshman setter Reese Thayer had four assists. But the Trojans were trying to battle from behind all night.
Owosso trailed 7-2 in the early going of the first set but fought back to tie it at 7-all. A block by Ihm and several service points by Brielle Sovis made it a tie game, but the Mustangs scored the next five points. The closest Owosso could come was within three, at 13-10, thanks to an Ihm ace.
Clio took a 17-4 lead to start the second game and built an insurmountable lead in set three.
Fitzpatrick said Owosso couldn’t get the ball to Ihm, who is a tall and talented weapon at the net.
“Kendall is going to be the pulse of this team for the foreseeable future,” Fitzpatrick said. “Kendall is going to set the tone for this team. She’s done it all along and she’s going to be our stabilizer. Tonight we couldn’t get her the ball.”
Ihm said Owosso showed some composure in the first set but it seemed to get away from the team in the next two.
“I think the first game, we did pretty well in keeping everything under control but I think in the second game, our serve receive and our passing just fell apart, and our defense,” Ihm said.
“We got beat on our serve receive and our passes weren’t that good,” Thayer added.
It hasn’t been a smooth beginning to the season for most teams due to COVID-19, said Fitzpatrick.
“Obviously it’s been a weird beginning,” Fitzpatrick said. “But we’ll go back and we’ll work on those things and we’ll come back here this weekend for our tournament ready to play.”
Clio featured Makayla Neelands, with nine aces, six kills and nine digs, while Sloane Ely had 10 assists. Taryn Eckert had 21 digs.
“Teamwork (was key),” Mustangs coach Melissa Eckert said. “Taking care of our side of the net. Usually our nerves are going in the first game and then we get going as a team. The communication was amazing tonight, too — talking on the court.”
Owosso will host Fowler, Hemlock and Lansing Catholic Central Saturday in a team invitational that starts at 9 a.m.
