ELSIE — Sophomore Ava Devereaux’s rebound put-back basket with 11 seconds left lifted Chesaning past Owosso 34-33 Wednesday in a Division 2 district semifinal at Ovid-Elsie.
Senior guard Lillian Skaryd was a major factor in the Indians’ comeback win, logging a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double with four steals. She also nailed some clutch free throws, shooting 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter as her team overcame a 33-26 deficit with 4:28 left.
The Indians got clutch baskets from seniors Kylie Morse and Kennedy McAlpine as well, but the biggest was Devereaux’s. She hauled in a Skaryd miss with 12 seconds left and quickly put it back in for the final lead change.
“I knew I had to get that final basket in,” Deveraux said. “I stayed calm the whole time and put it in and scored.”
After a timeout, Owosso took the ball upcourt and missed a shot in the final seconds.
Chesaning (16-5) coach Steve Keck credited Devereaux for being in the right place at the right time.
“Lilly is our play-maker and I kind of figured Lilly is going to get the shot,” Keck said. “It just happened to be that Ava got the rebound and took it up strong.”
Chesaning jumped for joy as the final seconds ticked off. The win was sweet revenge for last year’s district opener, in which Owosso bested the Indians, 38-37.
“This feels great,” Skaryd said. “Last year we lost by one to them and this year we came back and won by one. It’s awesome. We played great as a team — our defense was good. Our shots weren’t falling, but we made up for it on defense.”
McAlpine had five points and four steals for the Indians. Devereaux had 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Keck said Owosso gave his team everything it could handle on Wednesday.
“My hat is off to Owosso — they played us really tough,” Keck said. “We didn’t take them lightly coming in and we knew they were going to battle us. And a couple of their kids had great games. Our girls kept trying to rebound and try to take it to them.”
Keck said his team was able to overcome some lackluster shooting and some turnovers.
“I can’t say enough about the team and its huge heart tonight,” Keck said. “We had some team members not feeling 100 percent but they gave it their all and got the victory.”
The Trojans (6-16) were led by senior Kendall Anderson’s 11 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists. Peyton Spicer scored nine points with eight rebounds and five steals.
After the game, Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer had a hard time squaring the loss with his team’s effort.
“It’s a tough one to let go,” Dwyer said. “I thought we had them and I thought the girls played their hearts out. The lack of depth — it showed up tonight. That’s the way the season ended for us. We have less than half the girls that started at the beginning of the year.”
Owosso scored the game’s first five points but Chesaning, getting all six of its first-quarter points from Skaryd, led 6-5 after the first eight minutes and 18-16 at halftime. Owosso took a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter and stretched it to 33-26 when Spicer made two free throws.
Morse, however, came up with a steal and quickly scored for Chesaning, sparking an 8-0 run. Owosso took a big blow when Anderson fouled out with 2:29 left, leaving the Trojans without their point guard. Skaryd made the ensuing foul shots to shave the lead to 33-30.
Another 2-for-2 trip to the charity stripe for Skaryd with 28 seconds to go pulled the Indians within a point. Two free throw misses by Owosso gave Chesaning another opportunity, resulting in Devereaux’s basket.
While the Indians’ free-throw shooting came up clutch, the Trojans struggled — particularly in the game’s waning moments. Owosso finished just 7 of 21 for the night.
Keck knows his team’s next assignment will be a challenge. Friday’s district championship game is against host Ovid-Elsie, which hung on to beat Flint Hamady 34-32 in the other semifinal. O-E has already beaten the Indians twice this season, 55-37 and 70-38, on the way to finishing a perfect 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“We’re looking forward to playing them a third time,” Keck said. “We’re going to give them all we’ve got.”
CHESANING SCORING: Lillian Skaryd 5 6-8 16, Kylie Morse 1 0-0 2, Kennedy McAlpine 2 0-2 5, Hannah Oakes 2 0-2 4, Ava Devereaux 2 0-0 4, Avery Butcher 1 0-0 2, Charley Mahan 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 7-14 34.
OWOSSO SCORING: Lily Usher 1 2-2 4, Lexi Hemker 1 0-3 2, Reese Thayer 2 1-3 5, Kendall Anderson 5 1-3 11, Sydney Somers 0 0-1 0, Peyton Spicer 3 3-9 9, Jamie Maier 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-21 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.