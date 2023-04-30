ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Shortstop Maier a ‘spark plug’ for Owosso softball squad

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Jamie Maier has had a high school athletic career that stand proud among just about any around.
This week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has been a three-year softball standout for the Trojans.
After missing out on her freshman season (like everyone else in the state of Michigan) to COVID-19 precautions, Maier kicked off her varsity career as a sophomore in the most magical way possible — helping the Trojans to their first MHSAA state championship in any sport in 2021.
Maier was integral to Owosso’s success even then, playing shortstop and powering a key second-inning home run in the Trojans’ come-from-behind, 8-5 victory over Marysville in the state title game, June 19, 2021.
Maier undoubtedly has plenty of happy memories in her future, but that day will forever hold a cherished place in her mental scrapbook.
In particular, she remembers the stalwart section of Owosso rooters that toughed out the occasional misty rain that invaded Secchia Stadium on the Michigan State University campus.
“The crowd got us,” Maier said. “It was like all Owosso fans it seemed like. It didn’t seem like the opponent had any fans almost. But I feel it was so loud and the field, playing on a collegiate field, it was like a dream come true for a softball player.”
Last year, Maier helped Owosso win Flint Metro and district softball titles before the team was sidelined in the regional round.
As a team, Owosso is in the middle of a rebuilding year, integrating a bunch of youth — most notably, two freshman pitchers who have had to step into the gargantuan shoes of the departed Macy Irelan, who tossed almost every inning for the Trojans over the past two seasons — but Maier continues to sparkle at the plate and in the field, acting as a valuable senior captain for the slowly gelling squad.
So far in 12 games this spring, Maier leads Owosso in batting average (.538) and base hits (21) while stinging two homers and four doubles.
“She’s just a spark plug,” said JoEllen Smith, now in her 40th season as Owosso’s head softball coach. “Jamie is a spark plug on the field and on the court (in volleyball and basketball). Always positive.”
Smith said Maier’s defensive skills are just as important as her bat.
“She has just two errors and she gets to the ball and has a great arm and she has great range,” Smith said. “And she wants the ball hit to her. She’s not one of those kids who say, “Don’t hit the ball to me.’ ” She’s going to be a big loss next year for a lot of reasons. As Jamie goes, we go.”
Maier will wind up being one of Owosso’s all-time leaders in home runs, said the coach.
“She hit seven homers last year and already has two this season,” Smith said.
A first-team All Flint Metro League player, the past two seasons, Maier jolted three homers as a 10th-grader and has 12 career dingers.
Maier said her sports mantra has always been having fun in the moment.
“I love playing softball and I love what I do out there,” Maier said. “I’m a focused player but I’m not a very ‘serious’ player and I like to have fun and get the game going and get some action in. I like the closer games better than the blowouts.”
A four-year varsity volleyballer, Maier was a key figure for a Trojan side that finished with its best record in over two decades last fall, ending at 22-11-10. The senior outside hitter/defensive specialist contributed with 148 kills, 59 aces and 223 digs.
“We embraced the culture and we had a new volleyball culture as soon as coach Stephen Fitzpatrick came into the position,” Maier said. “It was about family and just working hard and making sure that we were playing for each other.”
Maier, who maintains a 4.10 grade point average, is a member of the National Honor Society. She has been student government vice president and class council vice president and has participated in the Trojan Mentor Program.
She plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University. She said she plans to major in nursing and hopes to become a nurse practioner.
“I had a couple of other offers to play for some smaller schools but I am going to get a full ride on academic scholarships. I’ll probably play club softball and club volleyball,” Maier explained.
