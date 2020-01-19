FENTON — Fisher Morris of Corunna finished second in diving at the three-day Genesee County Meet hosted by Fenton High School.
Morris totaled 273.35 performance points. Corunna’s Johnny Walker was fifth (222.50) and Hailee Hall was 11th (188.95).
The Cavaliers finished sixth out of the 11 teams which competed Saturday. Corunna scored 168 while Fenton was first with 526. Grand Blanc was second (437). Flint Powers Catholic (252), Davison (240) and Swartz Creek (194) rounded out the top five.
Corunna placed fifth in the 200-yard free relay with Dante Dunkin, Morris, Grant Kerry and Xavier Staubs (1 minute, 40.57 seconds).
Staubs finished sixth in the 50 free (23.97) and Kerry finished eighth in the same race (24:34).
The Cavs were sixth in the 400 free relay. Ayden Henry, Dominic Koliboski, Staubs and Kerry touched out in 3:58.54.
Corunna was seventh in the 200 medley relay with Henry, Walker, Dunkin and Morris (2:02.17).
Henry finished eighth in the 200 free (2:08.64).
Kerry took ninth in the 100 free (54.46) with Staubs finishing 10th (55.22).
Henry placed 11th in the 500 free (5:59.98) with Calvin Cody finishing 16th (6:24.26).
Owosso did not compete in Saturday’s swimming and diving finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.