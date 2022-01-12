MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by defeating Montrose 45-34 Tuesday.
Ovid-Elsie used a 17-7 scoring edge in the final quarter to lock up the win.
The Marauders didn’t have a double-digit scorer, but made up for it with another strong defensive performance. No team has scored more than 52 points against Ovid-Elsie this season and six opponents have scored less than 50.
Logan Thompson led the Marauders with nine points. Adam Barton scored eight points, while Axel Newell and Jacob Tomasek scored six points apiece. Dylan Carman had three assists, with Clay Wittenberg recording three blocks and three steals.
Montrose slipped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the MMAC.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Axel Newell 2 2-2 6, Kole Middleton 1 0-0 2, Jacob Tomasek 3 0-0 6, Adam Barton 3 2-2 8, Colin Fulharty 1 0-0 2, Gunner McCrerry 0 3-4 3, Dylan Carman 1 2-2 4, Clay Wittenberg 1 3-6 5, Logan Thompson 3 2-2 9. Totals 15 14-18 45.
Chesaning 68, LakeVille 29
OTISVILLE — Mason Struck scored 14 points and Tyler Sager added 13 points with seven rebounds and four steals as Chesaning coasted to a 68-29 road victory Tuesday over winless Otisville LakeVille.
Chesaning (6-2, 5-0 MMAC) got nine points and four rebounds from Reese Greenfelder. Nate Ferry had eight assists and Evan List added five steals.
“We opened the game with a 23-6 first quarter,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We challenged the team not to allow ourselves to start slow and they answered that challenge.”
LakeVille (0-6, 0-5) featured Asher Kampfer’s nine points.
CHESANING SCORING: Mason Struck 14 points, Tyler Sager 13, Reese Greenfelder 9, Eli Escamilla 7, Brady Coon 7, Lucas Powell 5, Jaylen Anderson 5, Nate Ferry 2, Ean List 2.
LAKEVILLE: Asher Kampfer 9 points, Jason Tensbusch 6 points.
Durand 66, Byron 36
BYRON — Gabe Lynn shot 10 of 16 from the floor, scoring 24 points as Durand routed Byron 66-36 Tuesday.
Austin Kelley added 12 points and Mason Pancheck had six points, seven rebounds and five steals. Alex Bruni had four steals for the Railroaders (5-2, 3-2 MMAC).
Justin Frye scored 11 points with three steals for Byron (2-4, 2-2). James Miller had 10 points and six rebounds.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 5 1-1 12, Gavin Wells 1 2-4 4, Alex Bruni 2 0-2 4, Gabe Lynn 10 0-1 24, Mason Pancheck 3 0-0 6, Martin 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Smith 0 4-8 4, Evan Samson 1 1-2 3, Dylan McDonald 1 3-4 5, Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-22 66.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 11 points, James Miller 10, Caden Aldrich 5, Mitchell Morrow 4, Nathan Erdman 5, Trevor Ritter 1. Totals 10 12-20 36.
New Lothrop 45, Mt. Morris 40
MT. MORRIS — Ty Kohlmann scored 27 points and New Lothrop downed Mt. Morris on the road 45-40 Tuesday.
Kohlmann hit four 3-pointers. Jordan Belmer added 13 points for the Hornets (2-2, 2-1 MMAC).
Mt. Morris was topped by Brent Wofford’s 15-point night. The Panthers fell to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the MMAC.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 9 5-5 27, Jordan Belmer 5 3-4 13.
Perry 66, Maple Valley 47
PERRY — Cody Swain scored 27 points with six rebounds and four assists Tuesday to lead Perry to a 66-47 win over Vermontville Maple Valley.
The Ramblers got two double-doubles from Colton Sanderson (14 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks) and Blake Lantis (10 points, 11 reb0unds). Perry improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Chanse Courtney scored 13 points for Maple Valley (0-6, 0-3 GLAC).
IAF 71, Morrice 60
FLINT — Morrice’s Aaron Davis scored 31 points with four steals but it wasn’t quite enough as International Academy of Flint defeated the visiting Orioles 71-60 Tuesday.
Morrice (3-4, 1-3 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division) got seven points from Jonah Mosher and six apiece from Luke Dutcher, Drew McGowan and Brett McGowan. Drew McGowan had seven rebounds, while Todd Nanasy had four assists.
International Academy improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the GAC Blue.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 13 2-2 31, Luke Dutcher 2 1-2 6, Jonah Mosher 3 1-4 7, Travis Farrow 2 0-0 4, Drew McGowan 2 2-4 6, Brett McGowan 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 6-12 60.
