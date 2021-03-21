LAKE FENTON — District tournament basketball offers many surprises.
When the boys district basketball tournament at Lake Fenton unfolds starting Wednesday, Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said that Lake Fenton could surprise some people.
Never mind that Corunna has the top seed at 12-4, Chesaning stands 10-2 and Ovid-Elsie is 7-2. Lake Fenton, despite a 4-5 record, has the home court advantage and that can make a big difference during March Madness, Buscemi said.
“They’re probably to me, they might be the scariest team in there,” Buscemi said. “Because they get to play at home. People on the outside look at their record but they just beat Brandon back-to-back (67-60 in overtime and 70-64).”
Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie were both unbeaten in the MMAC last week until meeting last Friday
“We’ve got the bye and we’ll wait and see who we play,” Buscemi said. “Obviously we’re familiar with Owosso and Durand knocked them off earlier in the year. No matter who it is, it’s a rivalry that goes back well before I was born — let alone before I was living in this area.”
Corunna has won four of its last five games and has beaten Owosso twice.
“We’ve been getting better every week and our goal is to be the best version of ourselves that we ‘ve been all year on Thursday,” Buscemi said.
Here is a quick look at this week’s area boys district basketball tournaments:
Division 2 District 40
at Lake Fenton
Field: Corunna (12-4), Chesaning (10-2), Ovid-Elsie (7-2), Lake Fenton (4-5), Durand (6-8), Owosso (0-13).
Schedule: Tuesday — Owosso vs. Durand, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Fenton vs. Ovid-Elsie, 7 p.m.; Thursday — Owosso/Durand winner, 5:30 p.m.; Chesaning vs. Lake Fenton/Ovid-Elsie winner, 7 p.m.; Saturday — finals, 7 p.m.
Favorites: Corunna.
Division 3 District 81
at Perry
Field: Bath (7-3), New Lothrop (5-6), Laingsburg (4-5), Montrose (2-7), Perry (1-7), Byron (1-15),
Schedule: Tuesday — Perry vs. Byron, 5:30 p.m.; Montrose vs. New Lothrop, 7 p.m.; Thursday — Bath vs. Perry/Byron winner, 5:30 p.m.; Laingsburg vs. Montrose/New Lothrop winner, 7 p.m.; Saturday — finals, 7 p.m.
Favorite: Bath.
Division 4 District 127
at Burton Genesee Christian
Field: Genesee Christian (7-7), Genesee (3-6), Morrice (5-6), International Academy of Flint (4-6).
Schedule: Tuesday — Genesee vs. Genesee Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Morrice vs. International Academy of Flint, 7 p.m.; Thursday — finals, 7 p.m.
Favorite: Genesee Christian.
