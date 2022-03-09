Tyner hired as Owosso’s new varsity football coach

OWOSSO — Owosso High School has a new varsity football coach.
Grand Ledge native Ron Tyner was recently hired as the Trojans’ new coach to succeed Devin Pringle, who stepped down following last season’s 3-6 campaign.
Tyner has 11 years of college coaching experience, primarily as an offensive line coach. He was hired as Owosso’s new football coach on Feb. 28, he said.
“I’m excited — I think this is a real neat community that has been wanting success for a long time,” Tyner said. “I’m just excited to serve the community that I live in through football.”
Tyner and his family moved to the Owosso area after his last college coaching stint ended in 2018. He has been a car sales specialist at Young Chevrolet-Cadillac in Owosso for nearly three years. He said he and his wife have two boys, ages 5 and 7.
“When I got out of coaching in college after the 2018 season, we just kind of decided as a family that all of the moving you do at the college level wasn’t what we wanted for our kids,” Tyner said. “We wanted to find a place where our kids and our family could grow as part of a community and they could have roots.”
Tyner played offensive line fror Grand Ledge High School from 1999-2002.
“I was a part of a great program and our head coach (Pat O’Keefe) was actually a Hall of Famer,” Tyner said. “I was a part of a conference championship team and I was an all-conference player. We were a top 10 team in the state.”
After graduating from Grand Ledge, Tyner attended St. Joseph’s College, a Division 2 college in Rensselaer, Indiana. He played two years of football there, starting every game on the offensive line and earning all-conference accolades. He then decided to come back to Michigan to attend Olivet College, starting his last three years there on the football team, being a part of a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championship squad and a national playoff team in 2007.
Tyner’s first coaching position was a five-year stint at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois, from 2008 to 2012. He began as a running backs coach and later coached tackles and tight ends, serving as run-game coordinator and later offensive line coach.
“We set a program record for wins in a season in 2012, going 10-2,” he said. “We won a conference championship in 2012 and qualified for the Division 3 playoffs in 2012 and were ranked eighth in the country.”
Tyner also coached running back Scottie Williams, the winner of the 2012 Gagliardi Trophy — Division 3’s version of the Heisman Trophy.
Tyner moved on to coach offensive line at Bryant University, a Division 1 college in Smithfield, Rhode Island, from 2013 to 2014 He then coached offensive line for one year at Ave Maria University in southwest Florida.
From 2016 to 2018, he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Concordia University Chicago.
Owosso is Tyner’s first high school head coaching job. Though he has specialized as an offensive line coach at the collegiate level, people should not assume he will strictly want to run the football.
“I want to be balanced 50/50 between the run and the pass,” Tyner said. “But we do need to run the ball effectively to set up the passing game. … I want to be very balanced on offense and as unpredictable as possible. We’re going to be using multiple formations. They haven’t thrown the ball around here for a few years.”
Tyner said his college coaching experience has prepared him well to take on the challenge.
“I’ve got a ton of experience at the college level and in terms of working at the high school level, I think in my situation, coaching all over the country and recruiting high school kids all over the country, I’ve developed relationships with some of the best high school coaches in the country. And I can bounce things off of them. I played for a Hall of Fame coach that I can call anytime.”
Tyner said assistant coach Kevin Moore, who is also the varsity baseball head coach, has had a big impact so far.
“(Moore) has been invaluable to me, because of his experience not only as a football coach here, but also experience as a head coach in the district,” Tyner said.
Tyner said it is important to get students excited about the football program, not only to persaude the them to play for team, but also to keep them in Owosso.
“I’m not this golden hire that is going to turn everything around on my own,” Tyner said. “It’s just not going to happen that way. I have a tremendous staff that we’ve assembled that is going to help us turn this around. I need our community support to get this thing going as well.”
He said the community support Owosso displayed for the 2021 state championship softball team is the kind of thing he is hoping to generate for football.
“I’d love to see people every Friday, at a minimum, to make it a point to wear their blue and gold,” Tyner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.