BYRON — Matthew Williams had two goals and four assists as Byron’s boys soccer team opened the pandemic-delayed season with an 8-0 victory Tuesday over Chesaning.
Justin Frye and James Miller both scored twice for the Eagles. Nick Horman and Trevor Ritter each scored once.
Billy Bailey had three saves in net to preserve the win, which ended via mercy rule in the 77th minute on Williams' second goal.
Chesaning sophomore goalie Landon Soule was peppered with 28 shots and made 21 saves.
