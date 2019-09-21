CORUNNA — Turnovers and multiple missed defensive assignments hurt Corunna as it fell to Goodrich 34-13 Friday night at Nick Annese Field.
The Cavaliers (0-4, 0-2 Flint Metro Stars) allowed four plays of 50 yards or more and committed three turnovers in the loss — though coach Kyle Robinson said he can see progress.
“It may not look like it on paper, but every week we continue to improve in different aspects of the game,” Robinson said. “Things have gotten better, but when you give up four big plays and when you have a critical assignment error on a pass play where something is wide open, those are the kind of things that are going to happen.”
Aiden Rubio led the Goodrich offense, completing 10 of 15 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. Running back JaCoby Brandon added 50 yards on the ground and two TDs for the Martians.
Corunna quarterback Peyton Norton threw three interceptions in defeat — two of which were tipped — completing eight of 20 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Norton also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Despite the turnovers, Robinson stood by his quarterback.
“Peyton Norton is one tough kid. Being kind of an option-based team, he runs the ball very tough, very well, and he covers it well, he’s always falling ahead and getting the tough yards,” Robinson said. “The thing I really like tonight is he passed the ball well, and I know when I say that he’s got three interceptions — two of those were tipped and one was a bad throw — but before that he was making some really good reads and slinging the ball around the way he’s supposed to.”
The Cavaliers started strong behind Norton, driving 77 yards on the opening drive, which was capped off by a 30-yard touchdown reception by Fisher Morris.
The Cavaliers failed on the two-point try.
Goodrich quickly responded with a touchdown of its own, as JaCoby Brandon punched it in for a 1-yard score. Goodrich converted the extra point, taking a 7-6 lead midway through the first, a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the night.
The Martians held Corunna scoreless in the second quarter, as Brandon added another touchdown on the ground and Rubio connected with wide receiver Tyson Davis for a 58-yard score through the air, making it 21-6 at the half.
After allowing the Martians to drive to the Corunna 23-yard-line on the opening drive of the second half, the Cavalier defense stood tall, driving Goodrich back and ultimately forcing a fourth down punt from the Coruna 46 — with help from a third down holding call on the Martians.
The momentum wouldn’t carry though, as Norton threw an interception to the Martians Gage Ashley a few plays later.
Juwan Vines ran it in from three yards out with 21 seconds left in the third quarter to cap off the Goodrich drive. Another Norton interception would allow Davis to take off for a 19-yard score on the ensuing drive in the fourth, staking Goodrich to 34-6 lead with 8:39 left.
The Cavaliers found themselves on their own 1-yard-line to begin their next drive. Norton had a message for his teammates as they entered the huddle.
“What I said going in there was that this is all about heart,” Norton said. “Some of the people had left already and everything … I was like ‘This is for us, this is to show us that we can do this.’ It was just a testament to what our team is capable of and what we can do.”
The Cavalier offense responded, driving 99 yards and capitalizing from 5 yards out to make it 34-13 with just over three minutes remaining.
Norton said he was proud of his teammates’ effort.
“I feel like we played a physical game tonight, I feel like we laid it on the line and we gave it everything we had every play,” Norton said. “You know, some of those drives were moving really good and they stalled out, so we just have to get better at keeping drives alive and keep playing physical football.”
Robinson offered a similar sentiment postgame.
“It doesn’t matter what the score is, our kids are going to fight. These are high-character, tough-nosed kids that, regardless of what the scenario is on the field, they’re going to keep fighting no matter what, and that’s one of the things that I love about them, that you’ll never be able to replace about them,” Robinson said.
“We can play. That’s a really good football team, Tom (Alward) is a tremendous coach, it’s a great program, and we played with them when we weren’t making mistakes,” Robinson continued. “We marched right down the field at the beginning, we answered on defense several times. Our kids just have to have the confidence that we can play with these teams that are at the top of our conference. That confidence continuing to build.”
GOODRICH 34, CORUNNA 13
Goodrich 7 14 7 6 — 34
Corunna 6 0 0 7 — 13
First Quarter
CO: Fisher Morris 30 pass from Peyton Norton (pass failed).
GR: JaCoby Brandon 1 run (Riley Moore kick).
Second Quarter
GR: Brandon 7 run. (Moore kick), 8:14.
GR: Tyson Davis 58 pass from Aidan Rubio (Moore kick), 4:27.
GR: Vines 3 run (Moore kick), 0:21
Third Quarter
GR: Vines 3 run (Moore kick), 0:21
Fourth Quarter
GR: Davis 19 run (run failed), 8:39.
CO: Norton 5 run (Fisher Morris kick), 3:11
TEAM STATISTICS
Goodrich Corunna
First downs 24 21
Total yards 458 331
Rushes-yards 36-215 41-192
Passing 10–15-243 9-21-139
Penalties-yards 4-30 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Corunna — Nick Yarmuth 21-100; Peyton Norton 13-58, TD. Goodrich — Nolan Robb 5-87; JaCoby Brandon 9-50, 2TD; Juwan Vines 7-30, TD.
PASSING: Corunna — Norton 8-20-119, TD, 3 INT; Goodrich — Rubio 10-15-243, TD.
RECEIVING: Corunna — Morris 3-44, TD; Nick Steinacker 3-52; Goodrich — Davis 6-196, TD; Vines 1-20; Brandon 1-11.
DEFENSE: Corunna — Porter Zeeman 8.5 tackles, 6 solo Goodrich — Gage Ashley 3 tackles, 2 INT; Luke Robinson 3 tackles, INT; Davis 6.5 tackles.
Records: Corunna 0-4 (0-2 Flint Metro); Goodrich 3-1 (2-0 Flint Metro)
