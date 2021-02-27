BYRON — Durand rolled to a 9-0 dual meet record with three victories Friday during a quad at Byron.
The Railroaders engineered wins over Ovid-Elsie (66-18), Byron (66-17) and Saginaw Swan Valley (70-10).
Going 3-0 for Durand were Connor Thompson, Tuff Slieff, Darrin Alward, Matthew Novak, Leka Dinaj and Hunter Spaulding.
