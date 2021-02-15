FLUSHING — The Durand boys bowling squad defeated Burton Atherton 2 41/2 to 5 1/2 Saturday behind Caden Rodgers.
Rodgers rolled a 203 game for the Railroaders (3-1, 1-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Sean Parker added a 167 for Durand, while Keenan Shepard bowled a 156.
Durand won both Peterson games, 682-513 and 760-558. The Railroaders lost the first Baker game, 115-98, but won the second Baker game, 115-95.
The Durand girls suffered their first loss of the season, 22-8, to Atherton.
Alanna Feldhouse highlighted the loss with games of 208 and 171. Jordyan Osterlee had a 162.
Atherton won both Peterson games, 746-714 and 734-663. The Baker games were split, with Atherton winning the first, 128-116 and Durand (3-1, 2-1 MMAC) winning the second, 123-115.
