PERRY — One day after falling to unbeaten Ovid-Elsie, Durand’s boys basketball team bounced back with a 49-41 win over Perry Wednesday as junior guard Gabe Lynn had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Carson LePage added 11 points and five rebounds for the Railroaders (3-2). Austin Kelley had eight points and five rebounds. Lynn had four steals
Durand trailed 12-7 after the first eight minutes but then outscored Perry in the final three quarters 13-7, 16-13 and 13-9.
Cody Swain scored 15 points for Perry (3-2). Jack Lamb scored 10 points and Blake Lantis chipped in nine. The Ramblers lost their second straight after opening the season 3-0.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 2 4-4 8, Gabe Lynn 8 0-1 17, Carson LePage 4 0-0 11, Markell Tate 1 0-0 2, Mason Pancheck 2 2-2 6, Evan Samson 2 0-0 4, Dylan McDonald 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 7-12 49.
Chesaning 56, Birch Run 45
BIRCH RUN — Lucas Powell scored 14 points with three assists and Chesaning downed Birch Run 56-45 Wednesday.
The Indians (4-2) trailed 25-24 at halftime but used a 21-5 third-quarter run to open up some separation from the Panthers (1-3). Powell and Eli Escamilla combined for 18 points in the pivotal third quarter.
“I thought we did a nice job on both ends of the court,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We were really proud of the energy off the bench and the engagement in the third. We still have some things to clean up but we are always happy with any win on the road.”
Escamilla finished with eight points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Chesaning’s Reese Greenfelder had eight rebounds, while Evan List scored 12 points with two steals.
Chesaning, tied atop the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference standings with Ovid-Elsie at 3-0, get back to league play Friday against Mt. Morris (2-2, 1-2).
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 14 points, Evan List 12 points, Eli Escamilla 8 points, Mason Struck 8 points, Reese Greenfelder 4 points, Nate Ferry 4 points, Brady Coon 4 points, Jaylen Anderson 2 points.
