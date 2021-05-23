SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso exploded for 27 runs Saturday to sweep Swartz Creek, 16-3 and 11-1.
Macy Irelan pitched a one-hitter over six innings in Game 1, giving up three runs while striking out 12.
The Trojans put up five runs in the sixth inning, with RBIs by Lexi Hemker, Irelan, Emily Pumford, Sydney Somers and Nevaeh Ginger.
Owosso’s offense continued its torrid pace in Game 2 with a six-run second inning, led by Jamie Maier, Kendall Anderson, Pumford and Somers, who each had RBIs in the frame.
Irelan collected four hits in the contest, including a home run in the fifth inning. The junior right-hander allowed five hits and one run over five innings in Game 2, striking out seven.
With the sweep, Owosso improved to 24-3 overall and 19-1 in the Flint Metro League.
