DURAND — Durand’s girls golf squad set a school record with its 12th win of the season, defeating visiting Owosso 222-232 Thursday at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
Emme Lantis of Durand shot a medalist round of 43. Maddie Raley added a 57. Durand improved its dual-meet record to 12-2.
Ellie Feldpausch led Owosso with a 55. Kennedy Peplinski also shot 57.
DURAND 222, OWOSSO 232
at Dutch Hollow Golf Course
Medalist: Emme Lantis, Durand, 43.
DURAND (222): Lantis 43, Maddie Raley 57, Kennedy Pawloski 60, Hannah Johnson 62, Olivia Holek 62.
OWOSSO (232): Ellie Feldpausch 55, Kennedy Peplinski 57, Elizabeth Tolrud 59, Grace Basso 61.
Records: Durand 12-2
