CORUNNA — Flint Hamady could not be stopped Friday night.
The Hawks opened up a 20-point halftime lead over Chesaning and cruised to a 78-41 district championship victory in the Division 2 tournament.
Chesaning finished 17-6, its most wins in a season since 1988. Junior forward Reese Greenfelder scored 12 points, eight of which came in the first half. Sophomore center Mason Struck also scored 12 points, while senior forward Tyler Sager added seven points.
The Indians were looking for its first boys district basketball title since 1998. It became apparent in the first half that would be an uphill challenge.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said the team did a good job to stay within 23-14 of Hamady after the first eight minutes. But a key stretch in the second quarter, in which Chesaning turned the ball over three straight times, proved especially costly against a team of Hamady’s stature.
“I thought we really battled them well in the first quarter and probably midway through the second,” Weigl said. “I’ll have to go back and watch the film. But there was a stretch there in the second, where we turned it over three or four times and they capitalized on all of them and that’s where they started to pull away.”
Hamady sophomore Jakobie Boose scored 24 points, including 14 in the first quarter when he sank four 3-pointers. Three other Hawks scored in double figures. Hamady advanced to Monday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal at Alma against 15-6 Saginaw. The Hawks have now won 11 of their last 14 games.
Greenfelder’s bucket in the first few moments gave Chesaning a 2-0 lead, but Boose made a pair of early 3-pointers. Evan List sank a trey for Chesaning to give the Indians an 8-6 lead with 4:30 left in the first. Hamady took a 9-8 lead on Sean Byrd’s 3-pointer would lead the rest of the way.
Back-to-back baskets by Struck and Sager brought Chesaning within 17-14, but the Hawks closed the quarter with a 6-0 run.
In the second quarter, Greenfelder’s fadeaway jumper hit the mark and Chesaning trailed 27-20. Hamady quickly extended the lead to 34-20, capped by Boose’s fast-break dunk. The half ended with Hamady leading 43-23.
Greenfelder said the Indians made some mistakes and felt Chesaning could have kept it much closer. The 37-point margin did not sit well with the junior.
“Winning it would have been tough, but I don’t think it should ever gotten to that point — being down 30 against that team,” Greenfelder said. “We’re better than we played today. It was a great season. I wouldn’t have changed this season for anything. I had a great time and I love my team. It means everything.”
Sager, playing his final game, said the last few contests were an emotional rollercoaster.
“We made a lot of turnovers tonight,” Sager said. “I don’t know. We’ve been kind of on a rollercoaster ride the last couple of weeks. It’s been a ton of fun. We kind of ran into a buzzsaw a little bit tonight.”
Chesaning won nine of its last 11 games, a run that included 50-42 and 51-50 wins over Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion Ovid-Elsie. The Indians knocked off the Marauders in the district semifinals.
“We had our most wins in 34 years for this team,” Weigl said. “It seems like we just keep raising the bar.”
Losing to a team like Hamady can not detract for those accomplishments, said Weigl.
“Over the course of the game, their (Hamady’s) athleticism, their strength and their shooting really showed — they shot really well tonight,” Weigl said. “They hit their first three (3-pointers) and we were still able to battle back. Hamady is the best transition team we’ve seen all year.”
CHESANING SCORING: Eli Escamilla 2 0-0 6, Evan List 2 0-0 6, Mason Struck 4 2-4 10, Reese Greenfelder 6 0-0 12, Tyler Sager 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 2-4 41.
HAMADY SCORING: Jakobie Boose 10 0-0 24, Marshaun Banister 4 4-4 12, Lamont Green-Torbert 5 0-0 10, Sean Byrd 4 1-3 10. Totals 31 9-13 78.
