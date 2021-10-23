DEHLI CHARTER TWP. — Host Lansing Christian downed Byron 5-2 Friday night to deny the Eagles’ bid for their first district championship.
No other details were reported. Byron finished the season 17-4 overall.
Lansing Christian (13-5) advanced to Tuesday regional semifinals in Auburn Hills against Clarkston Everest Collegiate (15-2-5).
(0) comments
