FLINT — The Byron girls bowling team won the Division 4 team regional championship Friday at Richfield Bowl.
The Eagles won by scoring 3,084 pins. Also advancing to the upcoming state team finals were second-place Burton Bendle (2,955) and Madison Heights Bishop Foley (2,910).
The Byron boys bowling team will also be headed to the team state finals. The Eagles placed second with 3,543 pins. Bishop Foley won the boys regional crown with 3,566. Bendle was third at 3,347.
Owosso boys advance
OWOSSO — Owosso’s boys bowling team lost a tight race for the Division 2 regional crown at Capitol Bowl, but still comfortably advanced to next week’s state finals.
The Trojans finished with 3,744 pins, well ahead of fourth-place Haslett (3,469) for the last state finals berth. Jackson Northwest and DeWitt were the top two teams with 3,781 and 3,747, respectively.
The Owosso girls finished fifth with 2,809 pins. Mason, Charlotte and Jackson Northwest advanced to the finals.
O-E girls second
ESSEXVILLE — Ovid-Elsie’s girls bowling team is headed to the Division 3 state finals after finishing second at Friday’s regional at Alert Lanes.
The Marauders totaled 3,371 pins, behind winner Essexville Garber (3,541). Midland Bullock Creek (3,202) was the third qualifier.
Corunna was eighth and Chesaning finished 10th.
No area teams advanced on the boys side. Corunna placed eighth, while Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie were 10th and 11th, respectively.
Durand boys fourth
BATTLE CREEK — The Durand boys missed out on a state team qualifying berth by one spot Friday.
The Railroaders finished fourth at the Division 3 regional held at M-66 Bowl. Durand scored 3,364 pins.
Paw Paw won the regional title at 3,537 with Hudson Unity Christian (3,468) and Olivet (3,467) placing second and third, respectively.
The Durand girls finished seventh with 2,836 pins. Coloma (3,341), Hopkins (3,166) and South Haven (3,099) were first, second and third.
Hornets boys sixth
BAY CITY — New Lothrop’s boys bowling team finished sixth at Friday’s Division 4 regional at Bay Lanes.
The Hornets had 3,328 pins. St. Charles (3,827), Ithaca (3,750) and Breckenridge (3,739) advanced to the state finals.
No information was posted to the MHSAA website on the girls meet.
