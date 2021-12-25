OWOSSO — A few months after starting in right field for Owosso’s history-making state champion softball team in June, Kendall Anderson is triggering the Trojans’ fast-break attack on the hardwood.
Anderson is coming off signature game in which she recorded a double-double, scoring a career-high 17 points with 12 rebounds and six steals as Owosso routed Ortonville Brandon 65-47 Dec. 17.
“Most of my points were off of free throws and fastbreak layups,” Anderson said. “I’m not really much of like an outside shooter. Our defense set the tone for that game. They really only have one or two good shooters and in the second half we shut them down and just all stepped up. We were tied 25-25 at halftime and we scored 40 points in the second half, which 40 points is normally how much we score in a total game.”
It was the Trojans’ (2-2, 1-1 Flint Metro League Stars) second straight victory. Owosso went 4-11 last season in a COVID-19 shortened campaign.
Anderson, in between workouts at Capital Sports Field House in downtown Owosso, said the Trojans want to at least break .500 this season and compete for a district title.
“I would say our strength so far is defense,” Anderson said. “We are being super athletic and just shutting teams down.”
Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said Anderson has been a big disrupter in Owosso’s defensive scheme. She’s also been a model high-energy captain who makes others around her better.
“Kendall … is one of those girls you can’t take off the court,” Dwyer said. “She plays both ends of the court very well and her energy is contagious to the rest of the team. I never have to worry about getting after her, she takes coaching and always wants to improve. Kendall is great athlete and with her drive, I think the best is yet to come for her.”
Anderson said defense is something she prides her game on.
“I would much rather have 10 steals than 10 points,” Anderson said.
Owosso has some big games coming up after the holiday break against Swartz Creek and Lake Fenton, the latter of which is considered one of the top teams in the Metro League.
“Lake Fenton will be a real test for us because they are, what I think, is the best team in the Flint Metro,” she said. “It will be a real gut check.”
Anderson helped Owosso win its first state championship in any sport sanctioned by the MHSAA in June. She batted .294 with an on-base percentage of .415. She made just one error while fielding .976.
Owosso, led by the pitching prowess of first team All-State right-hander Macy Irelan, went 37-3 overall. The Trojans defeated Marysville 8-5 in the Division 2 state championship game June 19 at Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium. She laced two of Owosso’s 11 hits with a double.
Anderson missed the first part of the season with a hip injury.
“I was glad I was back for the end of the season,” she said. “I missed a couple of the league games, but I was there for the whole postseason.”
Owosso girls softball coach JoEllen Smith said Anderson came up with several big hits throughout the postseason run, along with playing solid defense in the outfield. Smith is hoping to switch Anderson from right field to first base or catcher this spring. The team is in need of a new cathcer graduating backstop Karley Kincaid.
“She’s very versatile,” Smith said. “She had some clutch hits. She works out twice a day and she’s just a strong girl. Softball smart.”
Anderson said the most memorable moment of the postseason came during the ride home on the bus after the state title game.
“When we got off the highway onto M-52 the police escort started,” she said. “Riding into town, everybody was out in the cars and outside just lined up — old people, young people. And it was just like crazy to see how much of the community was there to support us … It felt amazing to bring home the first MHSAA state championship from this town. It really showed how much it meant to them, with everyone out and lining the streets.”
Anderson has narrowed her college plans down to two choices — Kettering University in Flint or Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
Anderson maintains a GPA of 4.125.
