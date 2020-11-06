BROOKLYN — Corunna’s Lilly Evans ran to an 11th-place finish and all-state recognition Friday at the Division 2 Lower Peninsula cross country finals at Michigan International Speedway.
Evans finished in 19 minutes, 6.1 seconds. Emma Squires of Petoskey won the state championship in 17:54.56.
Corunna’s Evie Wright was 31st, one spot shy of all-state. She finished in 19:48.81.
On the boys side, Mason Warner placed 104th for Corunna in 17:25.64. Teammate Logan Roka was 159th (18:02.05).
The Division 3 and 4 races take place today at MIS.
