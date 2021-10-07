LINDEN — Linden defeated Corunna 6-0 Wednesday in the Cavaliers’ final regular season match.
It was a scoreless tie for the first 35 minutes before Linden scored twice to end the first half.
“We got a lot of good minutes from Caden Earl, Noah McKinney and Aiden Nellis,” Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said. “We wanted to play hard and come out of here with no injuries. Hopefully, that’s the case. We’re excited to go next week into the districts.”
Corunna has drawn Durand and will host the district quarterfinal next Wednesday. Senior Night will be celebrated at halftime.
Perry 3, Durand 2
DURAND — Perry defeated Durand 3-2 Tuesday.
The Ramblers took a 2-1 lead following a pair of corner-kick goals from Drake Van Wormer. Durand’s first goal came from Noah Fryer, assisted by Evan Burr. Burr tied the game at 2 three minutes into the second half.
Perry got the final goal when Tanner McCann found the net 22 minutes into the second half.
