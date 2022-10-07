This Pigskin Picks season has been an absolute disaster thus far.
I started picking poorly right from the start and haven’t really done much better since. Entering Week 6 I was already six games back of leader Matthew Bartow?
Now we’re at the halfway point, Week 7, and I’m seven games back despite going 10-2 last week. I went 3-0 on spread picks, which I never do, and still lost a game.
Perhaps it’s fitting that I’m so far out of the game, as Oct. 31 will be my final day at The Argus-Press after a little more than 11 years here as a sports writer, sports editor and now managing editor.
There’s a good chance this picks column, insignificant as it might seem, will be the final thing I write for the paper. Maybe that’s fitting in a way, as Pigskin Picks was one of the many joys I had the pleasure of taking part in here at The Argus-Press. This place will always be special for me — it was my first job out of college and, eventually, the place where I met the woman who would become my wife.
But, it’s time for me to move on and seek out a new challenge.
Clio at Owosso
Clio hasn’t won more than three games in almost two decades and the Trojans have won three straight in this series. Pick: Owosso
Brandon at Corunna
Brandon lost to a team that Corunna beat in Lake Fenton, so that should make things fairly obvious. I don’t, however, expect it to be a blowout. Pick: Corunna
Chesaning at Durand
Durand’s powerful running game proves to be too much for the Indians. Pick: Durand
Ovid-Elsie at New Lothrop
The Hornets have just too many weapons on offense for the Marauders to keep up. Pick: New Lothrop.
Byron at Whitmore Lake
Prior to Week 6, the Eagles hadn’t scored a point in three weeks. Last week they were routed 52-2 by Mt. Morris, so it looks like the offense didn’t score again. Whitmore Lake has made the playoffs in three straight seasons and seems to be on its way to a fourth. Pick: Whitmore Lake.
Perry at Stockbridge
Perry is coming off a good win against Leslie. These teams both lost really badly to Olivet, so there’s not much to discern there. The Ramblers, however, have a maddening knack for being inconsistent. Pick: Stockbridge.
Laingsburg at Fowler
Laingsburg is on a roll after dropping its first two games. Unfortunately it looks like Fowler is the cream of the CMAC crop this year after knocking off Pewamo-Westphalia Sept. 23. Pick: Fowler.
Blanchard Montabella at Morrice
Merrill smoked the Orioles 52-12 in a matchup of unbeatens last week, which is really out of character for this Morrice program. You don’t see teams run over them very often. However, there’s good news, O’s fans: Blanchard Montabella is a middling team that should help you get back in the ‘W’ column. Pick: Morrice.
No. 4 Michigan (-21.5) at Indiana
Wasn’t sure what to expect from the Hoosiers in this one at first glance. Then they went out and lost to a terrible Nebraska team, which cleared things up. Michigan 38, Indiana 14.
No. 3 Ohio State (25.5) at Michigan State
Is 25.5 enough of a line here? After last year’s smackdown in Columbus, I find it hard to believe Vegas is only expecting the Buckeyes to win this matchup by 26. If I were Kenneth Walker III, I’d be camping out on Mel Tucker’s lawn demanding a good chunk of that $95 million he made off him. Ohio State 49, Michigan State 17
No. 17 TCU (-6.5) at No. 19 Kansas
I spent the last three weeks listening to people clamoring to rank Kansas after the Jayhawks ran the gauntlet of Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, Houston, Duke and Iowa State to start the year 5-0. Don’t get me wrong, a 5-0 team from a Power Five league should probably crack the Top 25 somewhere. World beaters, however, they are not. Up next is a TCU team that just hung 55 points on Oklahoma. TCU 35, Kansas 21.
Lions at Patriots (-2.5)
I actually can’t believe Jerome Murphy and Aaron Bodus took the Lions at -7.5 against the Seahawks. The Lions defense is so bad that they’re going to give up 30-plus every game it seems. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was “Hard Knocks” darling, but it at what point is the honeymoon over? The Lions defense has been atrocious for his entire tenure.
The Patriots could be without starting QB Mac Jones. Probably doesn’t matter. The Lions just made Geno Smith look like a Hall of Famer. Next in line is rookie Bailey Zappe, who played last week and has never started an NFL game. That’s prime time for a Lionsing. Patriots 34, Lions 31.
