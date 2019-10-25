CORUNNA — Corunna swept neighboring volleyball rival Owosso 25-9, 25-9, 25-13 Thursday.
Cavalier senior Elizabeth Norris finished with 14 kills, 16 assists, five aces and a block.
Teammate Hannah Hollister had 11 digs and Ellie Toney had 14 assists and five kills.
The Cavs finished first in the Flint Metro League Stars Division dual-meet standings with an 8-1 record. The Cavaliers rose to 22-8-5 overall. Owosso fell to 1-8 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Morrice tops Hamady
FLINT — Morrice swept Flint Hamady, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11, Thursday.
Emma Valentine had eight kills for the Orioles, who received five kills from Mandy Miller and Maddie Diebler.
Ally Colthorp had four aces while Jenna O’Berry had three aces and 26 assists. Jade Nanasy had 15 digs.
Morrice improved to 10-4 in the Genesee Area Conference.
