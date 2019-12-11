Moore passed for 1,465 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the Hornets, throwing just one interception. He also ran for 909 yards and 15 scores.
It was his third All-State selection overall, having been named an honorable mention in 2017.
New Lothrop teammate Will Muron was named an honorable mention as a running back. He ran for 562 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also had 494 receiving yards with eight scores.
Reading senior lineman Nick Affholter, who helped lead the Rangers to back-to-back Division 8 state championships, was named the Division 7-8 Associated Press Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.