LAINGSBURG — Gabe Hawes scored 18 points as Laingsburg routed Saranac 76-34. Wednesday.
Colt Wurm scored 13 points and Zach Hawes added 10 for the Wolfpack (12-3, 10-2 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Gabe Hawes also grabbed five rebounds and had five assists.
Saranac fell to 2-13 overall and 1-10 in the CMAC.
LAINGSBURG 76, SARANAC 34
SARANAC (2-13, 1-10 CMAC): Smith 6 0 14, Bollone 4 1 10. Totals: 14 2-3 34.
LAINGSBURG (12-3, 10-2 CMAC): Gabe Hawes 7 2 18, Colt Wurm 6 1 15, Zach Hawes 5 0 10, Zach Fortino 3 0 8, Josh Baker 3 0 6, Connor Thomas 2 0 6, Lucas Woodruff 2 0 4, Justin Grandy 1 0 3, Jesse Gugel 1 0 2, Zach Koerner 0 2 2, Mitchell Morrill 1 0 2. Totals: 31 5-8 76.
Saranac 10 9 6 9 — 34
Laingsburg 25 15 22 14 — 76
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 9 (Gabe Hayes 2, Thomas 2, Grady 1, Fortino 2, Wurm 2). Rebounds: Laingsburg 39 (G. Hawes 5, Wurm 5); Saranac 18. Assists: Laingsburg 23 (G. Hawes 5, Z. Hawes 5); Saranac 5. Steals: Laingsburg 11; Saranac 3. Blocks: Laingsburg 4; Saranac 1. Turnovers: Laingsburg 7; Saranac 15.
