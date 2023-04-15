Durand’s Alward to wrestle at Davenport

Durand senior Darrin Alward, front row center, signed his national letter of intent to compete in DIvision II wrestling at Davenport University in Grand Rapids Friday morning. Alward is flanked by his parents Derrick and Julie Alward. Steve Romero, lead assistant and development coach at Davenport is shown standing in the back. Alward finished 45-2 his senior season was placing fourth in the state. He also finished third in the state a year ago. He is a two-time all-stater and two-time all-state all-academic student-athlete. Alward has also been a standout in football and trap shooting. He plans to study business management.
Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy
